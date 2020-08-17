Milk makes me feel bloated

By Dr Paul Kasenene

Cow’s milk makes me have a running stomach and causes bloating. Why is this so and are there alternatives to cow’s milk? Halima

Hello Halima

One of the most important things we need to realise is that milk is best suited for infants and young animals and that every animal makes milk best suited for its kind.

Milk has a type of carbohydrate called lactose and a protein called casein that are the culprits in causing a running stomach or other abdominal discomforts.

The body uses an enzyme called lactase to digest lactose.

However, by the age of three years, because most children have stopped breastfeeding, the body significantly reduces the production of lactase.

This, together with other lifestyle and genetic factors, make it hard for many people to digest lactose in milk and therefore end up with a running stomach.

Cow’s milk is also rich in a type of protein called casein, while human breast milk has little of this protein. Casein is hard to digest. The properties of casein are such that it is used to form glue.

Advertisement

Casein which is abundant in cow’s milk, is hard to digest and can lead to inflammation in the gut, causing gas, bloating, abdominal pain, constipation, and other symptoms.

Cow’s milk is, therefore, not suitable for most of us and is more appropriate for calves.

Many of us drink cow’s milk for calcium, but we must remember that calcium is a mineral more abundant in seeds and green vegetables than in milk. That is where cows get all the calcium we want in their milk. Adult cow’s don’t drink milk and so cannot get their calcium from milk.

As an alternative to cow’s milk, I recommend plant forms of milk. Milk can be made from almonds, cashews, soy, coconut and even oats.

And these can even be made at home. However, be careful to ensure that the plant milk is from organic and not genetically modified plants.

Soy is one of the most genetically modified foods, so be careful with soy milk. Also, ensure that your milk is free from sugar and other artificial additives.