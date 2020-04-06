Home Magazines Healthy Living Motion sickness and how to prevent it Monday April 6 2020 Advertisement By Dr Vincent KaruhangaI have to always bring my mother from the village to Kampala for treatment but whenever she travels, she vomits. What can I do? Amachi Dear Amachi,A number of people, especially children ( two to 12-years-old), pregnant women or people who suffer from migraines, while traveling by car, boat, plane or train may get giddy, nauseated or even vomit in what is called motion sickness.Motion is sensed by the brain through different parts of the body including the inner ear, the eyes, skin pressure receptors, muscle and joint sensory receptors. When one is walking, the sensors report the same movement to the brain. When travelling, however, the motion reported by different motion sensors may not be the same, hence the brain receiving conflicting messages resulting in the brain mistaking one to have taken poison requiring it to be expelled by all means hence the vomiting.Vomiting may be associated with other symptoms including dizziness and headache among others depending on its severity. Standing by the lakeside and looking at the water waves also gives the same conflict hence the associated dizziness and feeling like falling into the lake.Motion sickness seems to run in families and may ease the more one travels. Also Read Covid-19: Ways to deep clean handbag contents Dealing with constipation, pain during your period The gym instructor is not your doctor Advertisement Looking at the horizon when traveling, keeping eyes closed and napping, chewing say sugar free chewing gum or ginger, allowing in fresh air, sitting in the front seat, avoiding reading while travelling, avoiding eating lots of food or drinking alcohol before or during travel and avoiding watching or talking to another traveller who is having motion sickness can help prevent it. There are drugs taken before travel that can help but will require to be taken following proper diagnosis by a doctor. Advertisement In the headlines A stickler for deadlines, Musisi pulls curtain on enduring career A glance at 61-year-old Musisi’s CV and ‘been there, done it’ rings a bell. Having played with Isolation blues? Myanmar's ex-political prisoners share survival tips Last week he posted advice on Facebook about how to cope with isolation to his compatriots holed Uganda's Coronavirus cases rise to 52 as four more people test positive UK Prime Minister in hospital for precautionary COVID-19 tests The making of new DPP Jane Frances Abodo Relief beneficiaries ask for charcoal to cook the free food Government plots measures to save the economy Save the economy now - expert