Must we eat according to blood groups?

By Dr Paul Kasenene

I have been trying to control my blood pressure to no avail and was told it is because I am not eating according to my blood group. Is this true? - Isaac

while in some cases there are improvements seen when people eat according to their blood type, there is no firm scientific evidence to support the claims.

The big question we need to ask is why these diets have become so popular? I think it is because of the rising cases of obesity, ill-health and chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer.

And, these problems do not arise because someone is not eating for their blood type. If this was the case, then most of our grandparents, who had no idea of blood types would not have lived as long as they did.

And those who survived the effects of poverty and infectious disease lived much longer than many people today who know their blood type.

But if you think about the practicality, it becomes more complicated. I know a family where the father is blood group AB, the mother is group O, the first two children are group B and the last born is group A. If we must eat according to blood type, what will happen in his family?

Even with people who eat for blood type, the perceived benefits are due to changes such as reducing sugar and foods high in refined carbohydrates and changing to more natural foods with more fruit and vegetables. A close look at each blood group diet shows mostly healthy food, even in each category.

It is more important to listen to your body than eating for your blood type. Some people are encouraged to eat food that their bodies are allergic or sensitive to, which can be more harmful to you than not eating for your blood type.