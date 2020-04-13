Personal grooming during lockdown

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

Remember the smell of your freshly done hair and the look of your perfectly manicured nails?

If you feel nostalgic, then you are one of the millions of people around the world feeling lost because of the disruption of their grooming and beauty routines.

Nails, hair and skincare salons and spas closed their doors not too long ago as part of the nationwide order to close ‘non-essential businesses.’

Although deemed non-essential, hair salons play a vital role in people’s lives because as much as we deny it, so much is based on our appearance. Now with their doors shut, most people are stuck and do not know what to do with their hair, skin or nails.

Skin

Eunice Namono, a hair salon proprietor and stylist, suggests people should use this chance to let their skin and hair take a break.

“How often do you get such a chance when you do not have to be seen in public? Take advantage of the situation and let your skin breathe. Go makeup free and try natural treatments instead of readymade cosmetics. Try using cucumber or tomato for face masks which will leave your skin feeling refreshed and looking radiant,” she suggests.

You can also use the store bought organic skin care products as long as they keep your face fresh.

Hair

She suggests a break for hair. “People should use this time to pamper their hair. Imagine the amount of products and heat it endures, this time let it down literally. Use those organic shampoos and treatments that are easy to make at home to feed and hydrate your hair,” she adds.

Florence Namusoke suggests styling your hair differently in case it has too much growth or the grey that you always dye is beginning to show.

“You can opt for knots or loose plaits if you are one of those people that do not feel comfortable with free hair. Whatever you do, resist the urge to cut, retouch or colour the hair yourself because you might cause more damage than you can imagine,” Namusoke cautions.

Exercise

Namusoke also suggests physical exercise and proper nutrition which are good for both hair and skin vitality.

“There is not much cosmetic you can do for yourself at home without harming yourself so the best thing you can do is make sure your body is working at its best. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables which will also empower your body to fight against coronavirus, stay hydrated and make sure you do at least 20 minutes vigorous exercise every morning, afternoon and evening.

This will also help in the circulation of antioxidants in the body,” she advises.

Men

The men might even be hit harder by the lack of grooming services than women. Ronald Twinebyona, a barber, says he has been flooded by phone calls from his clients begging him to go to their homes for a shave or a trim.

“But I politely tell them that we need to keep the quarantine guidelines because it will save our lives. I propose they wash their hair at home and let it grow. If they feel uncomfortable let them wear a hat. If they can get their spouses to do it for them, then well and good besides men’s hair is easy to fix in case of a bad haircut but if they cannot, let it wait after all it will not kill them to sport a grown beard but breaking the quarantine can actually cost them their lives," says the barber.

Nails

Finally, for manicures- If you have gel or dip nails it is time to get rid of them at least until after the pandemic. Use pure acetone, cotton balls, aluminum foil, and a file to safely remove them at home.

Not only are long nails are a hotbed for germs and bacteria but with the amount of washing and sanitising we have to do, you would need to polish your nails every morning to keep them looking nice.

Let your fingers and nails be as low-maintenance as possible. Experts suggest that when you cut your nails, leave about one to two millimeters of white showing because cutting them too short could destroy the seal against the nail bed, opening your finger up to infections getting inside.