Play your way to fitness

By Joan Salmon

If you are like me and somehow buckle under the pressure of routine, or dreads the thought of going to the gym to endure rigorous workouts, I understand your pain. However, the need to keep fit cannot be done away with.

To attend to that need, we might have to turn to what made our childhood days interesting. The games we played then can still be explored to get the pressure out of the way yet give us the needed results.

Dulu

While I may lack a better name save the botanical name by which we called it, this game got us into a lot of trouble owing to dirty hands and digging small holes in the compound. Today, the game can work well to help you deal with stress while causing your adrenaline to rush for all the good reasons.

Previously, we used kabakanjagala seeds and while the trees that give these seeds might be scarce, you can improvise with a small ball. ”This activity will see you stretch your fingers hence improving your grip strength while also testing your accuracy to hit a target,” Brian Kasasa, a sports scientist, says.

Jump rope (skipping)

This workout can be done individually or with others. Two people swing the rope and the other skips. Skipping is a great cardiovascular activity. While the start may be difficult for one that has not jumped in a while, Elly Barangi, a fitness coach, says a little diligence will get you performing more jumps. This activity will strengthen your heart as well as your hands and your leg muscles.

“The workout also tackles your body balance as you must stay on your feet as you jump up and down,” he shares.

Kasasa also advises that you set targets with time, say jumping for two minutes three times and pausing the watch whenever you pause the skipping and continuing with it when you start again. Alternatively, set times such as 50 jumps to 120 in two weeks.

Double dutch (rope jumping)

This is where two people swing two long ropes in opposite directions while one or more people jump at the same time. Picking its name from the Dutch immigrants in New York, the activity has a strong attachment to the city’s hip hop culture. That is why the person jumping will perform some breakdance moves or any other tricks.

While not everyone can do the fancy moves, Barangi says the cardiovascular exercise will leave your muscles well exercised but also your thinking greatly improved as you have to ensure that you jump both ropes to remain part of the activity.

Kwepena (dodgeball)

Remember the thrill that arose when people from the neighbourhood households gathered in the evening to play kwepena. When the game started, you had to run as fast as possible, ensuring the ball never touched you.

“The level of alertness is enough to help you get rid of any stress while the to and fro movements will tone your thighs not to mention improving the strength of your legs,” Kasasa says.

Hula loop

“I am not a belly dancer and I wonder how one can keep a loop wiggling around their waists for that long. However, with practice, this activity will help you burn calories as you strengthen your but, hip, core and back muscles,” Barangi shares.

Hide and seek

It requires a stick and tin or tapping point, and players. It is so thrilling as people will look for hiding places and thereafter try their best to come out to hit the tin without being seen. “The amount of running involved in the game is a highlight to basic fitness,” Kasasa shares.

Tug

While children will tap another who would then chase them, adults can also do the same. ”A little running will give your whole body a little thrill and shakeup that is needed after those many hours spent seated before a computer,” he says.

Hopscotch

This game involves a lot of jumping and hopping, which will strengthen your balancing abilities, leg muscles and back. “Continually switch from one foot to another to avoid hurting your knees,” Barangi shares.

Check your health

• It is important to consult your doctor and get a physical medical examination before starting an exercise routine. This is particularly important for those who are not used to strenuous physical activities, as well as individuals aged 45 and over.

• An early checkup can detect any health problems or conditions that could put you at risk of an injury during exercise.

• It can also help you optimise your workout, making it easier for you and your personal trainer to understand your limitations and create an exercise plan tailored to your particular needs.