Root causes of heart attacks and cardiac arrest explained

There is a lot of misunderstanding among the general public about what a heart attack actually is and how different it is from cardiac arrest. According to Dr Moses Semulya, the two terms are often used interchangeably by many people although medically, they refer to different situations. A heart attack which is medically known as a myocardial infarction refers to damage to part of the heart muscle caused by inadequate blood flow to that area.

“Heart attacks are described by their severity such as mild, massive and widow maker,” says the GP.

Common heart attack symptoms include

● Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, or pain in the chest

● Pain or other uncomfortable sensations in an arm, the back, neck, jaw, or stomach

● Shortness of breath

● Sudden nausea or vomiting

● Lightheadedness or dizziness

● Unusual fatigue.

Dr. Shetty Sanmath, an interventional cardiologist with Kisubi Hospital Heart Center says cardiac arrest is when your heart suddenly stops pumping blood around your body, starving your brain of oxygen thus rendering you unconscious. Without blood circulating to the brain, lungs, and other organs, the person gasps or stops breathing and becomes unresponsive within seconds.

“Heart attacks can lead to cardiac arrest and if not managed promptly, can result in sudden cardiac death. However, not all heart attacks will result in cardiac arrest. Sometimes cardiac arrests are caused by heart failure, a clot in the lungs, a serious imbalance of potassium, magnesium, or other minerals in the blood, a drug overdose, or a blow to the chest” he says.

Symptoms include

● Becoming unconscious

● Becoming unresponsive and

● Gasping for breath or not breathing at all.

According to the cardiologist, if the condition is diagnosed early it can be reversed by cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and electrical cardioversion (DC shock) using a defibrillator or (External cardiac massage/compressions). Survival can be as high as 90 percent if the DC shock is given within the initial two minutes after a cardiac arrest and it reduces by 10 percent for every additional minute of delay thereafter.

“As nearly 75 percent of the sudden cardiac death (SCD) is attributable to coronary artery disease, optimum management of these risk factors in consultation with your cardiologist is the best way to prevent sudden cardiac deaths,” he says.

Major risk factors for artery disease include advanced age, sedentary lifestyle, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, high cholesterol and cigarette smoking.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends following Life’s simple seven for a healthier cardiac health.

Get active: Try to get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic exercise and 75 minutes a week of vigorous exercise or a combination of both, preferably spread throughout the week.

Eat better: Eat a diet full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low fat dairy products, poultry, fish and nuts. Limit sugary food and drinks, processed meat and salt.

Lose weight: To lose weight, you have to burn more calories than you eat. Maintaining a balance between healthy eating and physical exercise will help achieve your ideal weight.

Control Cholesterol: Cholesterol comes from two sources, from your body as well as from your food. Regular exercise and eating healthy foods will help control cholesterol.

Manage Blood Pressure: Eating healthy and reducing stress will help to reduce blood pressure. If you are a hypertensive, you may need to take medicines in consultation with your physician to control blood pressure.

Reduce blood sugar: Low carbohydrate diet and regular exercise help to control blood sugar levels.

Stop Smoking: Cigarette smoking as well as passive smoking can both increase your risk of heart attacks.