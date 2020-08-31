Which foods should you avoid while breastfeeding?

By Carol Atangaza

It is important for expecting mothers to watch what they eat during pregnancy because it is the key to their baby’s nutrition. While the restrictions might be a little less stringent after the delivery, it is still prudent to stay away from some food when the baby is still breastfeeding.

Fish

Most mothers faithfully abstain from consuming fish in order to avoid the methylmercury found in the guts of certain fish after they have consumed particular foods.

According to nutritionist Julius Lwanga, it is still possible to pass on the mercury in breast milk to the baby when consumed by a lactating mother. This mercury has been proven to be harmful to the baby’s developing nervous system. The types of fish with high amounts of methylmercury include shark, white tuna, swordfish and king mackerel. He also strongly recommends moderate consumption of any other kinds of fish such as shellfish, canned fish, smaller ocean fish or farm-raised fish to at least 340 grams per week.

Allergens

Dr Mary Nyanzi, a paediatrician, suggests avoiding foods known for their allergens if the family has a history of allergies. The major allergens such as milk, eggs, peanuts, soy, wheat, fish and shellfish might affect the baby.

“If you suspect your baby is reacting to something in your diet visit a doctor. They will likely ask you to keep a food log to note what you are eating and drinking and when. A detailed food log will help them determine what the problem is and advise accordingly. To remove guesswork, visit a professional for confirmation,” she urges.

Alcohol

There are so many reasons why lactating mothers should stay away from alcohol. Current research shows that daily or consistent use of alcohol while breastfeeding is linked to less milk intake by baby, lowered milk ejection reflex, and possible delays in motor skill development at one year.

“If the mother must drink alcohol, let them not do it regularly and they should wait for more than two hours to feed the baby,” Dr Nyanzi cautions. Remember breast milk is made from what passes into the mother’s blood, and if you do enjoy alcohol, know that it clears your breast milk at the same rate it does your blood.

Caffeine

Most coffee-loving mothers are scared of indulging in their favourite drink for fear that it might decrease the milk supply. The good news is that there is no evidence to support the effect of coffee on breast milk production. The bad news is it does actually have an effect on your baby. Lwanga recommends not more than three cups of coffee every day. But if you notice that your baby has trouble falling asleep, they are unusually active or fussy this might a result of over-stimulated from caffeine. Try to limit or stop your caffeine intake and then try again in a few months.

Apart from coffee, caffeine is also present in some non-herbal teas, medications, chocolate, soda, certain herbal products and supplements and certain energy drinks. Try to avoid or limit their intake.

Peppermint, parsley and sage

While these herbs might not necessarily affect the baby, they are known to reduce the production of breast milk. The three are high anti galactagogues, meaning that in high doses they will decrease breast milk production. It is also advisable to stay away from their essential oils since they can get into the bloodstream.

Although acidic foods such as lemons and tomatoes or strong-flavored foods such as garlic and “gassy foods such as cabbage and cauliflower) are associated with baby gassiness and fussiness, they actually have no direct effect on the baby.