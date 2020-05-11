Who is at risk of getting coronavirus?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

If Covid-19 affects only old people, why should we be isolated? Why is coronavirus said to be new yet there are respiratory infections caused by coronavirus? Abner

Dear Abner,

Coronaviruses are very tinny living organisms that infect mammals and birds.

There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause a common cold and other upper-respiratory tract illnesses. Covid-19 is a new coronavirus, that has not previously been seen in humans but just like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus is thought to have originated from animals.

People of all ages can be infected by Covid-19. However, older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, HIV and cancer appear to become more seriously sick or even die once they are infected with the virus.