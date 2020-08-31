Why you need the potassium mineral

Potassium is very essential in muscle contraction, maintains normal blood pressure, reduces the risk of kidney stones, regulates fluid and mineral balance in and out of body cells, and bone loss as we age.

According to Dr Henry Ssekyanzi, a general practitioner at Mulago Hospital, besides losing the mineral through sweating during exercise, sometimes our diets are not sufficient enough in the mineral which brings about a deficiency. The symptoms of the deficiency include but are not limited to; muscle weakness, fatigue, abnormal heartbeat, anaemia, and severe headaches.

He says: “This essential mineral helps your cells use glucose for energy. Many men do not consume enough. Potassium works to lower sodium in the blood, so if your diet is high in sodium, you may have to incorporate foods such as milk, pumpkin seeds, carrots, beet vegetables, avocados, potatoes and bananas into your diet because they are excellent potassium sources.”

Dr Ssenkyanzi also recommends that some fruits or vegetables should be eaten as fresh as possible because the longer they stay, the more their nutrients are depleted. Potassium is one of the minerals that are not reduced by cooking.

Muscular function

Amanda Tumwebaze, a nutritionist, says potassium is essential for the healthy functioning of all of the body’s cells, tissues and organs. It supports the contraction of all muscles in the body. This is the reason many athletes and people who vigorously do exercise are advised to eat foods that are rich in potassium before and after their activities.

Tumwebaze says, “Daily intake of potassium is very important for muscular functioning. The potassium also helps muscles contract easily and enhances the transmission of nerve impulses to the various parts of the body. Low potassium levels sometimes cause muscle cramps.”

Proper heart health

Normal heart rhythm arises from optimal muscular functioning. If the amount of potassium in your body is excessively high or low, your heart will develop an irregular heartbeat. The mineral is therefore essential for proper heart health because it aids in vasodilation which is the widening of the blood cells.

Dr Ssekyanzi says: “The expansion of blood vessels enhances the lowering of blood pressure and reduces the strain on the heart system. This in turn lowers the chances of developing atherosclerosis; the buildup of fats, cholesterol in the artery walls which would otherwise restrict blood flow from the heart.”

The potassium mineral also protects the heart by removing excess cholesterol from the veins and arteries which would otherwise lead to heart disease.

He adds that a deficiency of potassium in the body often increases the risk of stroke. “An increased intake of potassium relaxes the blood vessels and reduces blood pressure throughout the body. When blood pressure is reduced, the vessels and arteries also relax so blood clots are less likely to form. Accumulation of clots is what eventually leads to heart attacks and strokes,” he says.

Protect your bones

Bone health is a very essential component of human health according to Tumwebaze. Potassium neutralises bodily acids that would otherwise remove calcium from the body. Proper calcium levels, improve bone density, limiting the risks of osteoporosis and protecting your bone health.