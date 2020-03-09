Will having a smaller testicle affect my marriage?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

I am 30 years old and plan to get married soon. However, I fear that my girlfriend will discover that my left testicle is much smaller. Is there a testicle size enhancer? Ben

Dear Ben

A number of men do not notice that the sizes of their testes or even the height of where they hang is not uniform. This is because the differences are minimal and may not have a recognisable bearing on fertility or virility.

However, if you have noticed the left testicle is smaller, it is likely that it has painlessly shrunk or the right one has gotten bigger.

Though human testis shrink with age, this is supposed to affect both testis uniformly but at a youthful age of 30 it would not be that noticeable.

Shrinking of the left testis could have been due to an injury and then what is called atrophy (slow death).

Sometimes minor repeated injuries may not cause serious pain as the injuries to be noticed and yet can lead to testicular shrinkage. One painlessly growing bigger could be because of water developing around it (hydrocele).

There are many men with only one testis and are virile and also have children. So you need not worry about what seems to be a secret cosmetic problem. You, however, need to visit a doctor for a thorough checkup.