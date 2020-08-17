Yoga and aerobics keep Nina Mirembe in shape

By ESTHER OLUKA

Nina Mirembe was among the hopeful young women vying for the Miss Uganda title in 2012.

As is the pageant’s custom, the girls were taken for a boot camp where contestants were coached and mentored on different aspects of life including the essence of having a healthy body which required one to constantly keep fit and watch their diet.

Although Mirembe did not win the crown, she picked up a lifestyle from the pageant that has kept her fit and healthy.

Her daily health and fitness

Usually, after waking up in the morning, one of the first things she does is take a glass of warm water. Then, she will either embark on a serious workout or simply do some yoga stretches to warm her muscles.

Yoga is a full body and mind exercise consisting of breathing techniques, meditation, relaxation, stretching, among other routines.

After a her workout, she takes a break and later eats breakfast.

“What I drink or eat depends on how I wake up. I will have a heavy or light breakfast,” she says, adding, “But I love bananas, boiled eggs and yoghurt. Also, I enjoy having green smoothies because they help keep my stomach full at all times.”

Green smoothies usually consist of blended leafy greens and vegetables. A case in point, a green smoothie recipe may include blended spinach and an avocado.

And that will be breakfast. Mirembe usually skips lunch and then later on, has a light dinner which may include steak, vegetables, salads and a few potatoes. She prefers drinking juice (because of its sweet component) to water.

What kind of body is she aiming for?

Sometimes when people exercise, they are not only looking at being healthy and fit, but are also working towards attaining a particular body.

“I love sculpted legs and a perfectly molded bum, so, whenever I am exercising, I concentrate a lot on the gluteus muscles (make up the buttocks) which I balance up with some core workout on the abdominal muscles and back,” she says.

The workout has certainly brought in results over the years. She has managed to attain her sculpted legs, molded bum and definely, a flat tummy.

Despite her commitment towards exercising and eating healthy, Mirembe admits that it is sometimes challenging to keep up with the discipline.

“I must confess that I love food,” she says while bursting into fits of laughter, adding, “On top of that, I hate dieting because it deprives one of a lot of earthly pleasures.”

So, how has she managed to soldier on despite these challenges?

“Every time I fall back on my priorities, I usually notice certain unpleasant body changes, for instance, I may gain a bit of weight. Whenever such things happen, it’s a reminder to get back into a healthy lifestyle,” she says.

Whom does she look up to in the fitness circles?

Mirembe says there are people she looks up in the fitness circles as a source of inspiration.

“I am inspired by Jen Selter, an American fitness coach and model. Goodness, have you seen pictures of her body? She’s in great shape. I love her body,” Selter says.

Besides Selter, Mirembe is also a fan of Ritah Twahira, a Ugandan fitness coach, who also has a great body attained thorough vigorous and intense workouts.

Mirembe adds that from time to time, she also looks for motivation including fitness tips on the internet mostly social media platforms.

Keeping in shape after having a baby

Currently, Mirembe is also a mother of a four-year-old son. She had hoped for a natural birth so she could snap back into shape but her body was deemed unable to support a natural birth so she delivered via caesarean section.

“After the delivery, it took the scar more than a year to completely heal. I could not exercise during that time for the fear of damaging the scar. I had to create and stick to a routine in order to lose the baby weight and it worked for me,” says Mirembe.