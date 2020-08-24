ARVs and impotence

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga

Dr, Do ARVS cause impotence? I was doing well sexually until I was diagnosed with HIV and given ARVs. Now I have erection challenges which affect my sexual prowess. Will I get used to the drugs and erect well? –Simon

Hello Simon

As men grow older (as early as the 40s or 50s), they may get erection problems but most times these are related to disease conditions such as diabetes or psychological problems including stress and anxiety.

When one is newly diagnosed with HIV/Aids , the shock of the new diagnosis, stigma and anxiety about passing on HIV to the partner and unborn children may on their own lead to erection problems which may affect on sexual performance.

That said some HIV drugs, especially those called protease inhibitors may lead to erection problems. This requires that you consult your doctor about the ARVs you are taking and your next step instead of abandoning treatment and risking the virus turning resistant to drugs being used.

The doctor will also counsel you and if need be, give you appropriate treatment for erection problems.



Why does my two-year-old son keep getting diarrhoea yet he was immunised against Rotavirus at birth?

–Stella

Dear Stella,

Much as a Rotavirus, a contagious virus is one of the commonest causes of severe diarrhoea and death among children especially infants, it is not the only cause.

Other causes include bacterial infection, parasites such as giardia or amoeba, problems of digestion and absorption of food (food intolerance) and side effects of drugs, among other causes.

The usual schedule for Rotavirus immunisation is at ages two, four, and six months depending on the type of vaccine. Still, among those immunised children, immunisation does not completely stop diarrhoea from a rotavirus infection, but may lessen its severity.