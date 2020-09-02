Before you buy that flask…

By Promise Twinamukye

I was sent to buy a new vacuum flask to replace the broken one we had.

I picked a new one at a nearby Supermarket, paid and walked off. It is only after reaching home that we checked it – the stench that came out of it.

Still bearing the receipt, it wasn’t hard to replace it the following day and this time round, I made an effort of checking it before leaving the retail shop.

But other people have been lucky in their quest though. Pabius Talemwa, a tour guide with Viva Safaris for instance bought a flask he would carry to work and to his surprise, it was more effective than he had experienced with those he had bought before.

Keeping his beverage as hot as he wanted it.

Picking a genuine insulated flask is one of the hardest things to do although, at times the problem is not with the flask or vendors, but people buying flasks without knowing what they need them for.

What to consider

For instance, a flask you will want to take to work with hot beverage will definitely differ from one meant to keep cold ones. With this in mind, it makes it easier to choose one that works for you.

If you’re in search of a long lasting flask, material is key; for instance, a metallic flask is not only easy to wash and maintain, it is sustainable. Plastic and glass are sustainable as well though with extra care and maintenance; plastic easily fades while in case of an accident, glass breaks.

According to Davidson Bagambagye, director 2fumbe Ltd, it is hard to figure out if the product is consistent in retaining heat at the retail store, but you can try pointing out products that have been certified as quality products internationally.

“Most genuine brands will have a stamp of the ISO (International Organization for Standardization), meaning that they have met all the quality standards to dress their consistency. The flasks that do not have the stamp will be okay but that is just a gamble,” Says Bagambagye.

Think about the lid

A multi-purpose lid can also be your primary concern especially if you need a flask for travel. Before covid-19 brought life to a standstill, we used to go for overnight prayers. My aunt always carried a flask with tea in case it got cold. But the ruckus of carrying extra cups was not our issue, the flask had three cups that fit tightly as outer lids of the flask. We would use the same cups to take the tea.

You also need to find a lid that can fit flawlessly on your flask. A screw cap is more likely to keep in place than a cork which would loosen with time in pursuit of preventing leakage.

On Ben Kiwanuka Street, stainless steel flasks range from Shs55, 000 to 75, 000 depending on the different brands or make and mainly from 1.8l to 2l.

The food flasks range from Shs110, 000 to Shs150, 000 depending on the design and in these include insulated food serving dishes that come in four pieces at Shs150, 000.

Travel mugs around the same area range from Shs60, 000 t0 Shs100, 000 depending on the quality. These can shoot up to 120, 000 in case one needs a customised mug.

Downtown, steel flasks range from 25, 000 to Shs65, 000, depending on the capacity of the flasks.

Insulated flasks with plastic outer part can be purchased in the ranges of Shs15, 000 to Shs45, 000 depending on the capacity.

The food flasks on the same street are in the range of Shs80, 000 to Shs100, 000.

From online shops, the stainless steel flasks range from Shs40, 000 to 75, 000depending on their capacity and brand.

Insulated flasks in different colours of for Shs24, 000 to Shs130, 000 depending on the capacity.