Let’s talk about the art in the room, shall we?

Andrew Kaggwa

If there is one thing Covid-19 lockdowns did, it was to remind us that we have been neglecting our homes for such a long time.

For example, after staying home for weeks, people realised their walls were so grey or white and things had to change.

We definitely noticed our space wasn’t as interesting as we imagined but we did not care as much, until Zoom as a work conference medium walked into our lives.

All of a sudden, our houses had to keep up appearances, they needed to look good or interactive during those meetings. Wall art was the easiest solution many could come up with.

They were suddenly reminded by the times that wall art is not an afterthought, but an integral part of interior design, especially if you want it to play with the entire character of the home.

Most artists will agree that with many of their clients, they come after everything has been done and on many occasions, the clients are trying to fix a blank wall they imagine won’t look good in pictures.

Role of art in design

Art is one of the few elements one adds to a room and instantly impacts it.

The easiest benefit one can say about art is giving a room or house color that may not be provided by the wall paint. With the right artwork, one will get more than they asked for as long as colour variety is concerned, for instance, an artwork can act as the perfect colour pallet inspiration; imagine picking two dominant colours for your colour pallet?

However, beyond all the known benefits such as them becoming a focal point in a room, it is also true that they come with some life to the equation and at times a story too.

Much as some Ugandans would love to own art, the costs of getting art pieces are really high, that’s if the prices in galleries are anything to go by and making matters worse, the works are priced in US dollars.

According to Dorothy Nabunjo, a curator at Xenson Art Space in Kamwokya, artworks are priced in dollars because they are an international commodity.

“All countries have a dollar rate thus, it is easier to have the works priced in a currency that many can understand,”she says.

Of course, as opposed to the notion that art is expensive, she says the dollar rate may throw people off but there is art in Uganda priced for as low as Shs100,000. At the space where she is a curator for instance, she says they have works for as low as Shs300,000.

Where to place the works

Art is usually described as the way of life and thus, when it comes to things such as artworks for a space, it becomes even impossible to discuss where to put or not put art.

Different art collectors will buy works for every room in the house, for example, it is advisable that artwork in the kitchen incorporates food while for the bedroom, many go for soothing abstract works.

Nabunjo says though, while picking works, one needs to think about the size of the wall on which they want it installed, for instance, a mural size artwork cannot be placed in a small room.

“Some of these artworks are appreciated better when they have their space to shine,”she says.

But she says no one can fully recommend an art genre or artist; “art is an acquired taste, most collectors will buy certain works expensively simply because they were done by a certain artist.”



Think functional art

For different people that may not see the need of buying artwork for the wall, functional art is always a breath of fresh air.

These are artworks whose purpose goes beyond the creativity they bring to the space and they engage with the owners by having purpose.

For example, instead of having a painting, one may choose to buy a sculpture that at the same time serves as a table or chair or even lamp holder.

At the moment, most of the functional artworks are being sold at prices that range from Shs150,000 and Shs200,000.

Teddy Nabisenke, a visual artist, does a number of functional artworks ranging from wearables to chairs and tables.

She says that as many Ugandans have started appreciating art. At the moment, many think it is a luxury, thus many would prefer owning an artwork that serves more than a purpose.

Using Art

