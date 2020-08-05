A good kettle is a time saver

By Promise Twinamukye

There are several options of kettles that one can go for. They come in different sizes and measurements starting from one litre, with different colours to suit your taste or enhance your kitchen beauty ranging from black, white, purple and even clear glass among others.

There are two types of kettles; electric kettles and stovetop (non-electric) kettles.

Electric kettles

These can come with cords or a bottom base. The cordless ones have the base connected to electricity. Once the water is boiled, you take it off without having to first unplug from the power source. If you need to reboil, you just refill the kettle and place it on the base again.

The ones with cords need to be unplugged from the power source before transferring the kettle to another place. And others can be unplugged from the kettle, just like it is done with laptops.

They come in plastic, stainless steel and even glass. They are often quick, quiet, and offer automatic shut-off features.

A glass jug kettle (locally known as parcolator) costs around Shs100, 000 and plastic is between Shs70, 000 and Shs80, 0000.

A stainless parcolator varies from Shs85,000 to Shs100,000. A plastic one goes for Shs130,000 depending on the type.

Electric second hand kettles go for Shs100, 000 and others at Shs60, 000.

You can also get a two litre kettle at Shs35, 000 in shops around Kamwokya in Kampala.



Stovetop (non-electric kettles)

If you have power supply issues or worried about the cost of running an electric kettle, a stovetop could be what you need. They commonly come in aluminum and steel in Uganda.

The kettle, after being filled with water is placed on any source of heat. It takes a longer time to boil than an electric kettle, which takes a short time to boil the water.

According to Davidson Bagambagye of 2fumbe Ltd, steel is more long lasting than aluminium and more dishwasher safe. The more you wash aluminium, the more it wears off thus not an excellent choice in the long run.

These kettles go for Shs130, 000 in most shops.

From online shops, these kettles can be purchased in a range of $10 (about Shs37, 000) to $50 (about Shs185, 000).

When you set out to buy a kettle, you need to consider the capacity the kettle accommodates.

This solely depends on the number of people you have at home or the purpose of the pacolator. While electric kettles go up to 4.2litre, stovetop kettles go up to 7litres or more (concentrated for home use).

Material is also necessary in purchasing a kettle. The most common ones are steel and plastic, plus aluminium for stovetops.

The plastic lining in the kettles, however, is not 100 per cent safe. This is because with the water boiling point being 100°C, this heat is capable of melting some materials like plastic.

Parcolators with plastic lining inside, are likely to melt at some point thus contaminating your water in the long run.

Time could also influence one’s decision when purchasing a kettle. The stovetop kettle takes longer for water to boil than the electric kettle since it has to go through the traditional process of boiling the water.

When you need an authentic taste while taking your tea or coffee, you can boil your water in a stovetop kettle for that satisfaction.