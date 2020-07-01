Accentuate your house with a feature wall

By Joan Salmon

The need to express our individuality has never been so loud as it is today. In the design circles, there are several ways to do this. Have you tried a feature wall? Also known as an accent wall, it is a wall having a design that is different from the rest of the walls in a room. It is meant to stand out from the other walls.

Where to use it

Aloysius Nangosha, an interior designer shares on where to put your accent wall:

Highlight a focal point: Accent walls are ideal to highlight to what you intend to be your focal point in the room. “For example, it could be the wall on which the TV is mounted, or if it is in your bedroom, it should be that wall behind the headboard.”

Open spaces: If you have an open lay out where, say the living space is embedded within the dining room, Nangosha says that rather than a step to differentiate the two spaces, an accent wall can be used to highlight one of the spaces. For example, a bold blue accent wall can help to somewhat ‘pull’ the living room out of the dining space.

So how does one make one stand out without causing a design disaster? Lawrence Simeo, an interior designer shares tips:

Compliment your colours: In as much as you want this wall to stand out, work with colours or patterns that marry well with what is in the room.

Make a facelift with paint: Incase the accent wall is in need of an update or you simply want to create one, using paint may be the most pocket friendly option. “Unlike materials such as a wall paper, paint is easy to play with and incase you do not like the outcome, it is easy to make alterations.”

Find your focal point: Just like you are intentional about the colour or pattern to use, so should you be with the wall to use. “With feature walls highlighting the room’s focal point, only that wall housing it should be turned into the feature wall. That is because the feature wall puts emphasis to where the eye should be drawn to. Therefore, making another wall other than that housing the focal point an accent wall means the eye has no resting place.”

Even when your focal point, say TV screen is housed on a wall with a window, Nangosha says an accent wall may not look great there because the window will compete for attention with the TV. In this case, you may want to reposition your screen.

Consider room size: Not every size of room will do with regards to a feature wall. “If a room is small, you will have to refrain from putting a feature wall lest it looks smaller. If your idea for that room was a bold or bright colour, then you are better off painting all the walls rather than just one. Bigger rooms are the best bet when thinking of a feature wall,” he advises.

Space matters: An accent wall is meant to be a highlight. Therefore, putting it in a room where there is already so much going on (overcrowded) will only create chaos for the eye. ”The eye needs to pick it up at first glance, so allow this wall space to breathe and stand out,” Simeo says.

Think out of the box: Many people think that all there is regarding material to create an accent wall is paint and wallpaper. However, Simeo says there are several others such as wood, rugs, and stone. “So, feel free to explore your options and mix the materials, if you can, to make a statement with your wall.”

Wallpaper: For many, at the mention of wallpaper, the thought of the mess it creates, not forgetting the hard work that comes with taking it down crowds their minds. As such, they want to steer clear of it. ”However, there are several peel-and-stick options available on the market. That way, you will not miss out on the various patterns that this material will afford you.”

Accent wall ideas

Irene Kajubi, an interior designer, shares how you can work with various materials to create a feature wall.

A mural: While murals seem daunting to create, once it is done, it will lend the room an artistic feel. “You may work with monotones or bright colours depending on what you desire. A large sized mural, covering the entire wall will make your room appealing,” she says.

Use colours to create depth: While some may find patterns fancy, others find them cluttered. If you are the latter, Kajubi says you may want to go for a single colour. “For depth, a deep colour will do the trick.”

Wood paneling: We have mainly seen wood panels for wooden floors and ceilings. However, she says they can also work well when creating a feature wall. “You may paint them to create an even more dramatic effect or leave them in their natural state with just a coat of varnish..”

Get loud with paint: For some, depth is not what they are looking for with their accent walls, they are looking for vibrancy. As such, Kajubi says a bright colour, say, bright green, orange will come in handy. “These will breathe life to the room and give it a punchy look.”

Use the rugs: Many have known rugs to beautify our floors, but how about hanging them on the wall? Well, Kajubi says for an accent wall, it is not about simply picking your bedside rug and hanging it on the wall. “Drill or nail it to your wall to lend patterns, warmth, and texture. When picking rugs for your wall, go for Persian, Moroccan and animal skin.”

Pick up some wallpaper: Wallpaper can afford you several patterns and looks that it is a darling to those that need change with not so much work. If it is a rustic look that you are looking for, or a floral look, wallpaper will afford you that. However, Kajubi advises that some wallpaper has patterns that if put from floor to ceiling can be overwhelming, even for an accent wall.

Stone it up: While paint and wallpaper are temporary and easy to change, stone, on the other hand is permanent.

Remember to follow the 60-30-10 rule for your whole room: use light colours for 60 per cent of the space, so it will look brighter and more spacious; contrast with a matching and darkercolour for that other 30 per cent; leave the remaining 10 per cent for the detailing.