Blender pick for convenience

By Promise Twinamukye

Blenders make your cooking and juice-making-life easier. They come in different types with varying motor speed.

Immersion stick blender

A hand or immersion blender, is also known as a stick or hand blender. It is designed to be hand held. It is common for making puree soups with convenience because you can blend the contents without removing them from your cooking pan. A stick blender can be got from Shs95, 000 to Shs150,000 around the city centre. Depending on the make, this blender will cost you between $16 (about Shs60,000) and $102 (about Shs380, 000) online.

Portable blender

Most of these come with rechargeable batteries, so it does not need to be plugged in to power to work. You can also use the same cup you used for blending to drink the contents, the reason it is good for travel. Portable blenders are good for making baby food. They cost between $19 (about Shs63, 000) and $40 (about Shs149, 000) online, and Shs75, 000 around Arua Park in Kampala.

Countertop blender

Countertop blenders are designed to mix puree and chop food. They can also crush ice and make thick juices from fruits and vegetables.

A secondhand countertop blender with a glass jar is at Shs300, 000 in shops along Gaba Road. These come with a grinder for hard things such as meat and grain.

A blender with a plastic jug ranges from Shs150, 000 to Shs206, 000 in upscale shops around the City Centre.

They can be got from Shs130, 000 to Shs180, 000 along Kabalagala road.

A steel jar blender can be got at Shs200, 000 around Arua Park.

A countertop blender sometimes comes as 2in1, 3in1 or even 4 to cover different needs. A 2in1 blender with a food processor is Shs600, 000.



Commercial blender

Commercial food and drink blenders are designed for use in high-volume kitchens and front-of-house bar areas. They are often made with more durable materials than those that are mainly for personal or home use. They ease and fasten the processes of making smoothies, coffees and can help in preparing baking mixtures like dough. They can therefore be handy both at home and in commercial places.

Upscale price for a commercial blender around the city centre is Shs700, 000, and Shs250, 000 downtown. However, online they are between $39 (about Shs145, 000) and $577 (about Shs2.2m).

Manual blender

Worried there is no electricity at home so you will not be able to make any juice? The (non-electric) manual blender will do just that for you. It has a handle you keep turning as you blend the items in the bowl or jar of the blender.

Manual blenders cost Shs65, 000.around City Square and Arua Park in Kampala. The same blenders can be got at aboutShs60, 000 in various shops.

Durability

Looking for a long lasting blender, one should take keen interest in the dish washer safe material (mostly glass and stainless steel jars) and warranty terms. Also, if the speed of the motor does not work well with crushing ice, it will ruin its functions when you put ice in it.

Although durability depends on handling, plastic jugs get easily scratched when used for blending hard products such as ice and nuts, and may lose colour in a short period, which makes it unsafe. However, it is easier to find replacements for it than other jars.

Glass jars are safer and long-lasting because they are shatter resistant and rarely get stain scratches. Getting a pitcher with a soft (mostly rubber-like material) inner grip to prevent it from sliding out of your hands is a bonus. Unless it is broken, it lasts longer than plastic pitchers.

While the glass pitcher takes longer to lose its colour, stainless steel pitchers are ideal. They last longer than most of the pitchers because they cannot be broken.

Usage precaution

Ensure the speed of the motor can handle the amount of work you want your blender to do.

“All blenders are good but what spoils them is mishandling. If you overrun them, they will get worn out quickly. Some people also put in huge chunks of things forcing it to work beyond its capacity,” Sheillah Akatukunda of Sheillah’s Kitchenette shares.

Akatukunda says blenders should not run for not more than one minute, have breaks in between the blending process. Running it in end until the contents are fully blended, will wear it fast.

Overheating gradually reduces the lifespan of a blender. And if it is a plastic jug, it will wear out even faster and become unsafe for use.