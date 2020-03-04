Butangwa: An ideal zone for residential and commercial purposes

By ALEX ASHABA

Butangwa Zone is found in Karambi Sub-county, Kabarole District. The zone has experienced rapid growth evidenced by the number of posh residential houses and commercial structures in the area. Butangwa borders Fort Portal Town to the west and it is a five-minute ride from the town. Situated on a hill, Butangwa offers great views for its residents.

Its easy accessibility and topography have made this once sleepy zone one of the most desirable place to live in. The influx of new and fairly wealthy residents has attracted investors who have constructed retail shops, local hotels, bars, and schools, among other businesses.

John Kyaligonza, a resident attributes this fast development in Butangwa Zone to the government decision to elevate Fort Portal Town to a tourism city. Fort Portal municipal mayor, Rev Kintu Willy Muhanga, says the municipality is now running under the vision.

As the number of visitors coming to Kabarole District to see different sites has increased steadily, so has the development of the sites and accommodation facilities.

“Many investors, especially those in the tourism and hospitality industries are taking advantage to acquire land for development in speculation of the opportunities to come in future,” Kyaligonza relates.

The area is also connected to the national water and electricity grid.

Frank Bindeeba, the vice chairman of Butangwa zone who has lived in the area for more than three decades says Butangwa started attracting new people five years ago.

“About five years ago, this was a quiet village inhabited by a few families who lived on inherited land. However, some of these residents decided to partition off some of the land and sell plots to newcomers looking for a place that is close to the town but which is still not too crowded, ” Bindeeba says.

He notes that the population has now grown to more than 2,000 people.

Cost of land

Even with the scramble for plots, Butangwa still has chunks of land left for development. The cost of land in Butangwa zone has slightly increased because of the influx of investors eying the area to put more development.

Gonya Nyakairu a resident, reveals that a 50x100 plot close to the road suitable for commercial purposes costs between Shs30m and Shs40m while the same plot of land far from the road costs between Shs20m and Shs30m.

The cost is also determined by the buyer’s bargaining prowess because some landowners’ can be persuaded to sell the same piece of land between Shs10m and Shs20m.

Economic activites

The commonest economic activity in Butangwa zone is trading. However, some residents have farms, growing mainly bananas and maize.

Rent

A number of people who work in Fort Portal have found accommodation facilities in Butangwa because of its proximity to the town. A self-contained room costs between Shs120,000 and Shs200,000 while single rooms range between Shs60,000 and Shs100,000.



Eve Kamara, a tenant in Butangwa zone, says the cost of renting accommodation depends on its size and location.

“The challenge is that our major access road that passes in Butangwa swamp is in poor condition, so when it rains, it floods thereby causing difficulty in movement,” Kamara says.

Security

Butangwa zone is relatively peaceful with no major crimes reported in the area because police in Fort Portal town carries out police patrol at night to ensure security.

Road network

During the dry season, Butangwa Zone has got many access roads MT-Butangwa that connects to Bundibugyo Road and other access roads. However, during the wet seasons, the roads flood and become impassable.

Electricity

Butangwa is well connected with electricity and it has its own transformer at Covenant Kindergarten Nursery and Primary School that supplies power all people living in the area.