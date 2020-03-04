Carve out an exercise area in your compound

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

Working out outdoors has great psychological and physiological benefits. Working out from outside means you are breathing fresh air into your lungs and also giving your mind a lot of space to breathe. With the aerobic exercising reaching its full potential, the blood circulation in the brain also improves significantly.

This helps with releasing more serotonin and adrenalin into the body, which are both known to elevate the mood and create a more harmonic atmosphere for your mind. Imagine being able to enjoy a fulfilling workout in your compound.

Reagan Muwonge, is a fitness freak who was forced by a number of circumstances to create a workout area in his backyard.

“Because my body has become accustomed to daily exercise, I do not feel whole unless I have worked out for a minimum of three hours. I realised I was spending a lot of money in gym fees and because of the nature of my work, I was sometimes unable to make it to the gym before closing time,” Muwonge relates.

Muwonge chose a corner of his compound that was rarely used by the family. His wife who had always found Muwonge’s obsessive exercising worrying, encouraged him to create space that would allow him to permanently work out from home.

Getting started

Carving out an exercise area is a great way to take advantage of the fresh air, natural light and the privacy of your home. You do not necessarily need a large area, but rather creativity to work with the available space.

The free space and lack of limitations give you the option to make use of even the tiniest space as a small workout station to do lunges or squats. First, measure out the space and decide which direction you want everything to face.

You can easily set up several small stations, or maybe even design your own mini drills and exercise mazes just to add a touch of fun to your fitness routine. Basically, you will need to decide what options you would like to build and add to your yard. Do you want to focus on weightlifting? Make sure you include a chin-up bar, monkey bar rings, a weight bar among other things.

While planning your compound gym, remember to leave space for other outdoor family activities such as children’s play area and entertaining space.

Wilson Kamanzi, a landscape designer says one of the consideration is the choice of the floor. The flooring depends on the kind of exercise the individual loves.

“People who use machinery or forms of exercises that require them to spend a lot of time on the ground can choose padding material such as rubber tiles or foam to protect their bodies and equipment from the harsh bare ground. Yet working out on bare ground is said to be more effective for hardening the muscles. You just have to choose a material that suits your needs,” Kamanzi says.

Improvise

Everyday household items can come in handy as weights. For example instead of buying expensive equipment for lifting, fill water jugs with sand or get an oversized tyre you can flip across the lawn. Mark a few start and end points with a moveable object, squat to pick it up, and do walking lunges to your next location to put it back down.

Keep it clean

Your work out space can either look like a junkyard or an inviting space to spend time in. Plan out what you want in the gym and then think about where the different elements can be kept.

Free weights are best stored on a rack lined up against a wall. Things such as resistance bands and skipping ropes can easily hang on a hook, and barbells can be stored vertically, which leaves your main area free for various activities.