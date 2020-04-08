Covid-19 lockdown: How to manage the rent dilemma

By Phionah Nassanga and Alex Ashaba

The disastrous coronavirus crisis has undoubtedly put a financial strain on many households. Working hours have been limited, wages reduced and some businesses are already on the brink of collapse thus putting pressure on what is often the tenants’ biggest bill, which is the monthly rent.

Revising terms of payment

After business went on lockdown late last month, Abas Lubwama an employee at Mid World started talking to his fellow tenants about appealing to their landlord to revise terms of rent payment during this crisis.

Going door-to-door, Lubwama talked to all the 10 tenants. Fortunately, his efforts paid off. Lubwama says when they eventually met the landlord, it was agreed that the rent would be paid in installments. They discovered that the landlord too had a bank loan to service and therefore could not afford to completely let them off the rent hook.

Suspend rent payment?

Unlike Lubwama and his colleagues who are considerate of their landlord, some tenants in the country are suggesting that government should completely suspend payment of rent until after the lockdown. However, landlords and some tenants disagree with the idea of suspending payment of rent, but rather suggest that an agreement is reached between individual landlords and tenants.

Make a payment plan

Cissy Nansubuga, a landlord in Kitebi Rubaga Division in Kampala, advises that this is the time tenants should in a polite way, speak with their landlords and see if a new payment plan can be established.

“For instance, they could decide to make payments in installments. You could split your rent into two or three separate payments and spread them out across the month. Or you can agree to gradually clear the unpaid rent once businesses have opened,” she says, adding: “I think after such a plan has been discussed, any landlord will be willing to work with their tenants.”

Sign an agreement

“Tenants struggling to pay their rent owing to the impact of coronavirus must be dealt with sympathetically because we all see the situation in the country. However, I will not deny the fact that some tenants are defaulters and working with them in such a situation is tricky,” Nansubuga says, adding that tenants who have not been defaulting on their payments can be given an opportunity to pay later.

However, for those who have always defaulted, an agreement should be signed indicating when the landlord should expect payment.

She says at the end of the lockdown, a perennial defaulter might decide to vacate the house without the landlord’s notice so landlords need to ensure they have a written agreement indicating agreed terms of payment for this period.

She advises that landlords and tenants continuously communicate to come to an arrangement that suits everyone.

Give your landlord a heads-up

Tenants who cannot pay their rent should let their landlord know right away. And be honest about the situation.

Cissy Najjingo, a tenant in Masajja, Wakiso District says in a moment like this when everyone is home, tenants should not wait to be called upon by their landlords, but rather notify them about their struggles and current situation.

“The landlord knows the situation in the country, but they are waiting for you to bring up the issue,” she stresses.

Najjingo says tenants should contact their landlords as soon as they think they might not be able to pay their rent on time, and ask what options the landlord can offer.

Sharing her story, she says: “For the past months, I have been clearing my rent bills on time, but this time I might not be able to. I told my landlord towards the end of March that I might not be able to pay him on time. It was not easy to convince him, but he later listened to me.”

She says, she intends to clear her unpaid rent in the subsequent months.

Temporary rent reduction

Frank Kavuma, a resident of Bunamwaya, says landlords, just like any other Ugandan, are going through the same financial difficulties, especially with banks. And while they might want to waive rent for this period, they might not be able to.

“If landlords can, they should make a small rent reduction during this period and accept payments in two installments. It’s not the ideal situation, but it’s a small win for both of parties,” Kavuma suggests, adding: “I am planning to have a conversation with our landlord to see if he can listen to my suggestion.”

Government intervention

Sulaiman Ssendi, who owns rentals in Kabowa and Kitebi, says this is a trying moment, like many landlords, he too has certain costs to settle. However, he says if any of the tenants contact him, they will have negotiations. He says government should also consider helping landlords, especially those with bank loans.

“Let the government first speak to the different banks to put on hold loan interests, because if this is not done, landlords will be under pressure which will be pushed to the tenants,” he points out.

Collecting rent from tenants during lockdown

When every new month starts, landlords start approaching their tenants reminding them to pay their rent bills. However, the month of April has not come with good tidings for many tenants and they dread hearing from their landlords about rent.

In this lockdown period, many landlords find it challenging to continue collecting rent because most tenants are not working.

Lame excuses

David Kanago, a landlord in Fortportal Town, says the Covid-19 crisis is affecting them as some tenants are using it as an excuse to default on rent.

Kanago says in spite of the prevailing circumstances, some of his tenants whose rent is due have been served with a reminder. He says if a landlord stays silent, even the tenants who are able to pay will use the money for something else.

“This covid-19 pandemic is affecting both the tenants and landlords. If a tenant has not been defaulting, I can allow them to delay payment but with an agreement that after the pandemic they have to pay up,” Kanago reasons.

Kanago goes on to share that: “I have one tenant who has been defaulting for three months now. I have reminded him several times but he is not responding. I have told him if he cannot pay now he should find another house.”

Jimmy Musinguzi, a landlord in Buteebe Parish Kabarole, says all his tenants have approached him asking to waive rent until the pandemic is over.

Musinguzi says for tenants who have been meeting their rent obligations, he will let them pay half of the rent.

“It is not good to tell tenants who have been at your premises for more than a year to vacate because they have has failed to pay rent during this period, we need to cooperate with our tenants, ” Musinguzi argues.

Waive Taxes

Martin Asiimwe, a landlord in Kasusu Trading Centre, Fortportal, says: “We also need money because we have been asked to pay some taxes. If the government can waive taxes, then landlords can also waive rent for tenants during this time.”

Unfair demands

Aloysius Katurebe, a tenant in Kiko Town Council Kabarole District, says his landlord wants him to pay rent for the next three months. He says it is unfair for a landlord to make such demands during this time.

“The hotel at which I was working closed. It was my source of income and the only way I was able to take care of my family. Now the landlord is asking me for rent yet I don’t have money,” Katurebe shares.

Katurebe says it would be better for the landlords to allow them pay for one month, not three month at ago.