Creating a workout space at home

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

Working out is a powerful tool for dealing with stress, depression, sadness and loss. And we have never needed it more than we do right now being locked up in our homes and uncertain of the future.

At the beginning of the covid-19 lock down, most people put on their workout outfits and hit the road for some much needed exercise. But the authorities and the President quickly came against it saying it deified the purpose of social distancing and was endangering lives.

The President even released a video demonstrating to the nation that you do not have to leave your home to work out.

Well, most of us do not live in homes as spacious as the Statehouse but, when it comes to creating a workout space according to fitness coach Abbey Sozzi, you just need to be resourceful.

“Every home has enough space for at least a small home gym, and you do not need expensive equipment to set up a great private gym of your own. All you need is commitment and creativity,” says the coach.

Light

He suggests choosing a space that gets enough light and air circulation. “The free-flowing air keeps you cool while natural light gives you energy which is important factors for exercise. If your room has poor ventilation, you must install a well-positioned floor or ceiling fan, especially if you plan to do high heart rate exercise,” he says.

Advertisement

Get a special room

When looking for a workout space, choose a place that is out of the way so that you do not interfere with the household activities.

Some homes have that room which does not serve a particular purpose. It could be a room that used to belong to an older child which they use the few times they visit, or a room you hoped to turn into an office but never got the time to. To turn any space into a workout space, Sozzi suggests starting by decluttering.

“Remove all unnecessary things and leave the space empty if possible. Check the condition of the floor and add a padded mat or interlocking rubber floor mat tiles, which will protect the floor and absorb sound,” Sozzi guides.

Once the room is ready, decide what sort of exercise you want to prioritise, and then get the necessary equipment.

“Different goals require different workout machines, whether the aim is to burn fat, build some muscles or work on your stamina you should have the basic multifunctional equipment such as power racks, dumbbells and weights. Also, consider getting stability balls, foam rollers, resistance bands, pull-up bars, jump ropes a treadmill and an exercise bike,” the coach recommends. Lastly, place your equipment in a way that allows enough space to manoeuvre.

Bottles

If you are unable to get hand weights, just use plain water bottles and fill them with water, sand or gravel (depending on how heavy you want them to be). Hold a water bottle in each hand while doing crunches, sit-ups, side planks and superman holds.

Garage

One of the most ideal places for a home gym is the garage. If you choose to use the garage, Abrahuman Sulaiman aka Coach Nash, suggests you find storage space and clear out the garage.

“Since garages tend to be multipurpose areas, it means you will be working with a limited space. Start by making a floor plan to figure out where to put the equipment. Focus on equipment you will get the most use out of and you already use at the gym for safety reasons. Make sure you have equipment for both cardio and resistance training,” Coach Nash advises.

You can add a padded mat for when you need to stretch and endveour to keep it clean; the space should be comfortable, appealing and functional.

Bedroom/ living room corner

If you live in an apartment or other living situation where there is no indoor garage and the space is limited, consider a portion of your bedroom or living room. As the president demonstrated, temporarily clearing away your living room furniture will avail space for a workout.

According to Coach Nash, a five foot by five foot space is enough to allow you to exercise on fitness equipment such as a treadmill or a yoga mat.

“Think about using equipment that is easy to store when not in use such as resistance bands. You can use them in a small space since all you have to do is fit the bands on your hands, arms or ankles and pull them in simple exercises that provide enough resistance to build strength and they are easy to collapse and put away when you are finished,” he notes.

Family friendly equipment

To include the entire family in a fitness routine requires equipment that can be used by the different fitness levels of the people working out.

“Yoga mats, interchangeable dumbbells, jump ropes, resistance bands, and a stability ball are relatively safe and easy to use for all,” says coach Nash.