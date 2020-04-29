Do-it-yourself ideas to try out during lockdown

By Edgar R. Batte

Sheila Nakitende is happy about the break the lockdown has provided. She is creatively and productively engaging by restoring items in her home. She has so far restored two chairs.

“They are dining table seats. We almost got rid of the whole thing because the raffia on the seats was getting ripped off. I removed it and replaced it with “baler twine,” she explains.

You too, can Do It Yourself (DIY). Nakitende, an artist and interior designer, is also making household products and accessories. She plans to expand them into an artistic collection.



Fixing

“Lockdown availed the time I didn’t have to get so many things in order. I just found this one item that was getting old and I knew I could fix it, so I did,” she explains.

Like Nakitende, fellow interior designer Bashir Masembe, of Nomaro Wallpapers & Interior, believes in looking at your house and finding creative ways to retouch and remodel spaces to give them a fresher look.



Photo frames

“Retouching your walls by re-arranging photo frames and putting old photo frames to use is one way to do it yourself. You can even replace old photos in the frames with others that have not been on your walls,” he explains, adding that some of such ideas can be thought out and done as a family as a way of being active and creative.



Play space

Phillip Luwemba observes that many people live in small space and at this time when everyone is indoors, with no chance of going to playgrounds or, for some, not going to work, it presents an opportunity for people to create.

“It’s more critical for function than expression in this tight time. Reorienting or storing away some furniture and art works to ensure that spaces are okay for children to play within the available rooms, is one way to start the process of creating welcoming spaces,” he explains.



Work space

For those able to work from home, the interior designer tips that you can organise a working space, free of clutter to enable you focus during work while letting the others have fun.



Furniture layout

To keep busy during the lockdown, Anel Joubert has resorted to moving furniture around in the house to create a new space, and get a new feeling. The South African interior designer behind Ava Designs, say she has also moved the artwork around, and played with settings to see if it will work or not.



Lighting

Masembe’s thought process is in sync with hers. “One can try new furniture layout in a home, especially for the living room and bedroom. You can take time to evaluate lighting by replacing old bulbs that have gone out with new ones. Good lighting in a home makes it more welcoming, warm and cosy. You can clean lamps in your home,” he tips.



Bathroom

Joubert has extra lounge chairs in her house, so she is going to move one into the master bathroom to create a very cosy romantic feel, with some side tables and plants.



Clean

Her tip for you is to also attempt finishing all those little projects that you have been holding off. “Put up all your pictures, clean your cupboards and garage. You are bound to find new and old forgotten treasures. With that, you can then spruce up walls, coffee tables and attempt your hand at DIY.”



Painting

Joubert also advises that if you have paint at home, then you can paint an accent wall and add some frames to give them new life. Additionally, you can move your rugs around in the house and see if they fit better in other areas.



Vibrancy

Luwemba suggests an increase in vibrancy in the spaces, usually for houses that are dark or painted in dull colours. “We have large heavy curtains. It’s advisable that we use lighter curtains and if possible, none to ensure that light enters the spaces and increases the feeling of life inside. We need airflow so that rooms don’t feel stuffed which means opening up doors and windows,” he advises.



Gardening

Masembe says this lockdown presents enough time for you to start a front or backyard garden project.

“It will consume your time and keep you busy as you’ll have to take care of your plants, for example watering them every day. Recycling plastic bottles and cans to apply as planters,” he tips.

As far as boredom is concerned, he believes families need to interact normally, play board games, do morning aerobics together, pray together, watch movies together. To him, it is about just trying to have fun.



Read

Also, Nakitende implores people to use this time to read up on ideas and then get practical.

“It might not work out immediately but given that the time is now available, one can try as many times and they’ll achieve the desired results. Present it in a way that they’re solving a challenge in the house.”

She adds: “Something that might have cost them money, for example I would have spent a lot to pay a carpenter to weave those seats or I might have thrown them away, but they are now as good as new. I am proud to have restored them myself so restoring is not only creatively killing boredom, but saving on costs.”