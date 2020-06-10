Don’t be afraid, there is hope for bushy areas

By Rogers Matovu

Meditations by anyone about the places where we all live now will have one major question “how was this place before we all came here?”

Most conversations with mature people of above 40 years, especially about real estate, have one outstanding comment “by the time we came here” followed with statements like It was a bush, we were the only ones here, we bought this place so cheaply, we didn’t even want to come here etc. Examples have been sited about several neighbourhoods in the greater Kampala with areas such as Kisaasi, Kyanja, Bukoto, which were all inhabitable about three decades ago.

Residents of Najjera, Namugongo, Kulambiro, Gayaza, Busukuma, Kasangati, Nangabo, Kiti have distinct stories of how they found the places where they live now, citing the famous Kalerwe – Gayaza road that was so impassable that the then students at Bugema University never wanted to use that route because of the famously hated Gayaza – Zirobwe Road. This road was impassable, and travellers were often attacked by thieves. Ideally, in today’s world, very few Ugandans would want to buy land or build in such a place because there seems to be no glimmer of hope for development. Yet, hope is always there, just not clear at the time.

I have two outstanding stories, one of an elderly man, about 65 years of age who lives in Naguru on one acre of land that he bought in his 20s at about Shs3m. Another gentleman is aged 80 years, in his 40s, he bought 4 acres of land in Nagalama each at Shs450,000. These were bushes at the time but are now developed property hot spots. Real estate has an outstanding characteristic, it will always grow and appreciate in value so an area should never be underestimated because it is bushy and undeveloped.

Roads will eventually come, electricity will come, hospitals will come, National Water is connecting its grid to different locations, other people will eventually join, and it is a fact that has stood the taste of time. There is an adage that says, buy real estate where there is a road, and buy more real estate where there is no road but you can create your own.

Land is the ultimate resource, for without it life on earth cannot be sustained, It is a basic element to every country since all activities of man take place on land.

With an ever increasing housing deficit in the country of over two million units countrywide, it is evident that bushes are rapidly becoming homes. We anticipate to have a completely modern society soon, everything seems to be slashed, roads constructed, electric lines connected and houses being set up every other day. In Uganda today, statistics by the ministry of Lands put the number of housing units being set up by the day to an approximate of 2400 units. Whereas the pace is not sufficient to meet the deficit, this speed is commendable and it has seen many places transform to serious residential neighbourhoods. Kampala as a city is growing and expanding by the day, an estimated growth rate of 5.2 per cent. This city will soon burst its boundaries like the mighty Lake Victoria.

This speed of transformation can be attributed to an ever increasing population and a rising middle class of Ugandans that can afford to buy and build houses, especially those residing in urban centres. Uganda is expected to hit a record 55 million people by 2025, which is just about four years from now and a record 100 million Ugandans by 2050 which is just 30 years from now. This means more people will need where to stay, which increases the rate of development.

The speed development in the Ugandan road network is going to see many areas transformed in the nearest possible future. This is because easy transport eases access to different locations and it boosts people’s willingness to build fast. The roads under construction in this time are many especially in the developing residential neighbourhoods.

Uganda seats on an approximate of 59 million acres of Land including forests, rivers, mountains and Lakes. If bushes ever get done, if all land is utilised, Shall we ever be able to accommodate more people onto our Land space, or we shall be like the nation of China and we ultimately embrace condominium development, this becomes a discussion for another day, Shall we ever have a shortage of Land?

