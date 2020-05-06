Fix those wires and cables

By Monitor Reporter

Save a few electronics that are becoming wireless, we still have quite a number of those that use wires to either move power from the source to the device or from one device to another. Whichever it is, wires and cables are also some of those parts susceptible to damages, and when dented, they either affect performance of the device or totally cuts off power supply.

Sometimes, the device has no problem at all, but rather, the wires or cable.

Check the wires

So, before you take your device to or before calling that mechanic to fix it for you, check the wires and cables are intact, and in case they are not, here is how to fix them.

Disconnect the device

Fred Tamale, an electrician says start by disconnecting or switching off the device or appliance from any power source it may be connected to, in order to avoid any electric shocks or electrocution.

After this, start by checking all connecting wires or cables on the device/ appliance to ensure that they have no damages, severe dents, exposed or disconnected wires/ cables.

In case there is any, we can then go straight into having it fixed.

In this case, one of these computer speakers couldn’t get power from the source into the speaker, and so the voice was cut off. However, fixing the wire had the problem totally fixed. After identifying the dent on the connecting wire, use a strong pair of scissors to cut through the dent on the wire into two.

If the wire or cable is stronger and has a bigger body, you might want to use something stronger, for example a mechanic knife to cut the cable into two.

Measure

Measure and gently cut off a reasonable part of the plastic cover that covers those small metallic wires inside. Ensure that you only cut off and remove the plastic covering without damaging the small wires inside. Do this for both sides of the wires which you cut into two.

Connecting wires

Now, connect the small metallic wires inside with either part of the wire/ cables, ensuring that you join each to its correct line.

For bigger cables, the plastic coverings are often of different colours, and therefore, join wires of the same colour with those of the same colour.

After thoroughly joining the small metallic wires and ensuring that no wire is entangled with the other, connect the device/ appliance to power and ensure it is working.

If it is, disconnect and cover the open wires using masking tape to avoid any cases of disconnection or electric shock, and you will be good to go.

Advertisement