Get a coffee table that suits your taste, budget

By Promise Twinamukye

Marble coffee table

These come in circular, octagon, and other shapes. The marble tops stand on either metallic, brass coated or gold coated lower parts. They are between Shs2.35m and Shs3.5m. Prices differ because of difference in marble quality. A marble, second hand centre piece coffee table (from a set) from the UK is between Shs900,000 and Shs1m in a second hand markets.

From Jumia, a one centre piece marble coffee table can be ordered for prices ranging from Shs480,000 to Shs1m.



Wood coffee table

If you are looking for a rustic feel in your living room or have a farmhouse, this is especially for you. These give you a number of shapes to choose from. It can be free form, rectangular, or circular.

A wooden, three set coffee table comes in various shapes. The upscale price is between Shs750,000 and Shs2.5m

An extended coffee table made of wood and metallic inner hinges goes for about Shs2m. This is a multipurpose table that fits with one person, two or a party of six. It also gives one two options of heights they would need for a particular occasion. These are mostly imported from Malaysia.

In other places, a plain custom made coffee table with two stools goes for Shs500,000. .

A centre piece coffee table in the second hand market ranges from Shs600,000 to Shs800,000.

Online, wooden coffee tables with different shapes and designs range from Shs280,000 to Shs700,000 per coffee table, centre piece only and five piece round tables ranging from Shs778,000 to Shs2m.



Nesting coffee table

A nesting coffee table comprises three or more tables with different heights. The lower height tables come nesting under the higher table but you can place each table where you want it to be in your living room. Upscale price for a four set nesting coffee table between Shs1m and Shs1.3m in both tempered glass and wood make. A wooden nesting coffee table of four pieces imported from the UK goes for Shs900,000 elsewhere.

Online, locally made wooden four set nesting coffee tables can be ordered for Shs556,000.