Get the right frying pan for your regular meals

By Promise Twinamukye

A frying pan is one of those appliances each house needs. Well, some people believe a pan’s job starts and ends with frying eggs, but there is more to them.

With his pan, Ronald (not real name), tried out a pie recipe he craved. This involved eggs and minced meat. He had to first fry the meat before mixing it with eggs for a good result.

Frying the meat to a desirable outcome, he was going to remove it from the pan to a bowl from where he would mix all the next contents. Thinking it would be a smooth ride, he was disappointed that the meat stuck on the pan and it was going to take a lot of effort to remove.

Since it was a meal for one, he decided to go on with the cooking but the pie did not come out as smoothly as he wanted it to be. What could have gone wrong? Was it the cooking itself? Or the pan?

It was the pan. When he tried the recipe again, he had to wash the pan between the processes to get the desired result.

Nasser’s family has not found a fault while frying chapattis using the nonstick frying pan.

It turns out the type of frying pan used can affect the outcome, especially for delicate recipes.

“I only use a damp towel to clean and make sure it is dry before I store it away,” Nasser says.

Stainless steel

These are long-lasting and enduring. They are also nonreactive which makes it favourable in preparing acidic foods such as wine or lemon juice. They are lighter than cast iron pans and are great for high heat foods.

Second hand prices for stainless steel range from Shs20, 000 to Shs40, 000 depending on the size of the pan downtown, Kampala.

One can get a stainless steel frying pan at an upscale average price of Shs35, 000 around Arua Park.

From online shops, stainless steel pans range from Shs20, 000 t0 Shs46, 0000 depending on the size and thickness of the pan.

Cast iron

These are heavy but spread heat effectively. They are, however, not good at deglazing which would not make it the best option if your food includes using an acidic substance or even boiling water thus leaving stainless steel as the better choice.

Cast iron is sold at a starting price of Shs30, 000 downtown, Kampala.

This frying pan is also available at an average price of Shs60, 000 near Constitutional Square.

It can also be purchased at Shs95, 000 around Ben Kiwanuka Street, Kampala.

Nonstick

These pans are a great choice for making pancakes, fried rice, omelet and other foods which are likely to be sticky. It also hardly leaves no for food sticking to the sides.

It is easier to clean since you usually only need a damp towel.

However, it is not advisable to heat it beyond 350°C because that may heat up the pan’s coating.

When it ages, some of this coating peels off and thus may contaminate the food. The coating can also peel off if metallic cutlery is used in the process of preparing food.

Nonstick frying pans are rare in second hand form but once found, they start from Shs30, 000 for the medium sized pan downtown.

From online shops, non-stick frying pans range from Shs28, 000 to Shs54, 000 depending on the size and thickness of the pan.

In the shopping area near Arua Park, a nonstick frying pan can be purchased at an average price of Shs80, 000 depending on the size of the pan.

A coated nonstick frying pan costs Shs35,000 on Ben Kiwanuka Street, Kampala.

Their longevity comes down to one’s maintenance.

“The nonstick coated pans tend to be less expensive than cast iron frying pans because the coating normally wears off after sometime,” Davidson Bagambagye,” director 2fumbe Ltd says.