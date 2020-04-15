Give your home a school setup with creative decor

By Joan Salmon

In a time where we are under quarantine and uncertain when it will end, making the most of this time, more so for our children is important. That is why homeschooling them would be a brilliant idea even if the school has not provided any material.

Lillian Kaitesi, a homeschooling mother of two, says keeping a routine is not enough to keep them motivated. “You must also change the environment so that they get the feel of being in class.”

There are several setups that one can choose from. For example, Ann Laker, a parent, uses the Accelerated Christian Education ((ACE) setup where pupils have their own workstations and work independently only coming to the test station, either to clarify with the tutor or do a test.

On the other hand, Mark Kimuli, uses the Montessori setup where while a lot of outdoors study is encouraged, there are several workstations that the children can work at depending on the activity at hand.

However, for one that is starting out, Micheal Mubezi, a homeschool tutor, says going with what is familiar is ideal.

“This works best as you fine tune yourself with the specifics, should you decide to stick with homeschooling.”

More to that, he urges for one to have a room set aside for the activity as it allows for everything to be in one room. “It does away with unnecessary movements and loss of items.”

That said, here are some of the items that will make homeschooling a reality:

Blackboard

While this may seem a big investment if it will not be used in future, it is worthwhile for your children. “If you are teaching something, the board helps. You may invest in a whiteboard as it can be put away and used again,” Mubezi shares. He adds that putting it at the front of the room in the middle of the wall allows for good viewing.

Bean bags

These large and soft chairs are ideal for a reading exercise, doing assignments and alone-time and will definitely draw in the young ones if you get the colourful ones. Asha Namakula, an interior designer, advises that one puts them in a corner so that the wall is used as a head rest.

Book shelves

It is important for the children to have a permanent place where they can keep their work supplies. However, if you did not have one before, Aloysious Obonyo, an interior designer, gives a few do-it-yourself ideas.

Tyres

Get two tyres, one on top of the other, and place a piece of timber on top of them to hold the books. Do not forget to wash them before bringing them into the house.

Staircase

If you have a staircase within the room they are studying from, use 15cm of each step to hold the books. Let each child have a stair to themselves so that each is responsible for their pile.

TV stand

If the sitting room is large enough, at least 3*4m and above, then the TV stand would be moved in the middle to hold the books. It will also help to divide the room into two so that the younger ones study away from the older ones.

Containers

If you have toy containers, it would help to empty them onto a colourful mat for the younger children while the books take up their place. If each child can have a container of their own, it is ideal so that each is responsible for their pile.

However, for any of the book keeping methods, you may also use folders to show separation of one child’s books from another.

Wall colour

Depending on where your class will be, Obonyo advises that you paint the walls a different colour.

“Classrooms are usually white or cream. If you are turning a whole room into a class, painting them either of the two is ideal. However, if you are only using a portion of the room and it is not white or cream, then you might want to colour the study portion.” He adds that these colours are also ideal for a reading environment.

Wall hangings and writing

Apart from painting them, Kamuli says these walls can hold a lot of information that the children can use in daily learning.

“You may start by hanging a clock for lesson timing as well as learning how to tell time. Add some maths facts such as multiplication tables, not forgetting English words for the learners to build their vocabulary. You can change these words every after two days for variety.”

Over-the-door shoe hangers

Namakula advocates for these for the storage of stationary. “Their pockets will be ideal to store pens, pencils, rulers, and coloured pencils.”

Work station

This is great for the older children and could be placed in a corner. A chair and desk would comprise this space, which Mubezi says is great for tests and personal work.

Little children’s corner

Apart from a colourful mat with lots of toys, you can have another corner with a small desk and a set of chairs depending on how many little ones you have. Obonyo says this set up could just be the same they use for their meals. “You just have to communicate to them that it is class time now and they will be glad to do some painting here.”

Learning station

With all the corners taken, we still have the middle of the room. It can, according to Namakula, hold a few desks and chairs for collective learning.” These may make use of the blackboard or do collective discussions.”

Outdoor spot

When all is said and done, children will not learn all day, and not all learning can be done indoors.

Therefore, an outdoor spot is ideal. Kimuli says it could be a vegetable patch to teach them how plants grow as well as some life skills. Kaitesi says it could be a shade where you sit with them to reflect on what they learned or even play some games.

Mubezi advocates for both as you never know what the child would like to do on any given day.

Obonyo says it would also be nice to involve the children in designing this room. “They are the main users of the room.”

Dealing with clutter

Just like any classroom, Anne Laker, a homeschooling parent, says you will have your share as you conduct class at home. However, you do not have to do the cleaning for them.

“Come up with a way to clean your class. It could be a roster stipulating when each child cleans to avoid one child doing it always. It could be that each child is responsible for a certain section so that everyone has a sense of responsibility and none is overwhelmed by having to do all the cleaning by themselves.”

Mark Kimuli, another homeschooling parent, advocates for each child picking up after themselves. That way, the load is less for the one who does the general cleaning on a particular day. It calls for ensuring there is a dustbin within the room for easy disposal of say, paper, and the like.