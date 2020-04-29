Here’s how to manage those utility bills

By Rajab Mukombozi

At the start of the lockdown, many people were calling on government to either reduce the cost of utilities, especially water and electricity or provide the services for free.

Although agencies like National Water and Sewerage Cooperation announced that they will not disconnect any one during this lockdown, it does not mean water bills will not be paid.

The water may not be disconnected but the bill will accumulate, and you will have to clear it.

The high costs will also apply to electricity. Umeme, the energy regulating company in the country, said it will not reduce electricity tariff or offer free power to Ugandans during this lockdown because of concessional agreements. This means your electricity bill will automatically be higher than the usual because of staying home longer hours.

“I used to spend Shs10,000 a month [on electricity], but since the lockdown, I use Shs15,000, the children are glued to TV from as early as 7am to 10pm. I have no other way I can keep the children busy,” says Rhoda Ayebazibwe, a resident of Kashanyarazi, Mbarara Town.

But how can you manage or reduce the cost of utilities?

Advertisement

Water

Water harvesting

The ongoing rain season should be an opportunity for you to harvest water to use during lockdown. If you do not have a water tank, you do not have to worry about extra costs now. You can make use of what you already have to harvest and store this water. This harvested water can help you save on piped water.



Reuse water

You can choose to use water for different activities without pouring it away. For example, you can use the water you used to wash your clothes or clean utensils to wash your bicycle, car, or mop the house and kitchen.



Fix leakages

Leakages can be a source of water wastage at home. So, as you stay home, make sure you supervise all water connections in your home, the pipes, taps, and bathrooms to ensure all water leakages are stopped.



Washing clothes at a ago

In this period, wash clothes in full rounds than washing a few clothes several times a week. Choosing to wash clothes in full rounds than a few of them can save the amount of water to be used, and those using machines, it will save on electricity as well.



Always turn off water taps

There can be a tendency for example when brushing teeth, to leave the tap running until you finish, but you can turn off the water. Also, always check that all the water points are turned off. Sometimes family members may forget to turn the taps off.