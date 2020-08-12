How to use glassy designs for architectural solutions

By Charlotte Ninsiima

Glass is a remarkable part of building materials.

Used world over as a component in building homes, offices and different public structures, it is favoured because it is an easy source of natural light, option for colour customisation and its ability to blend with exteriors.

For instance, during day, some types of glasses reflect the entire surround which makes the compound appear bigger than they actually are.

Of recent, people have changed their approach towards glass that they have stopped using it for only windows and doors but also walls, some as roofs, basically it has been used in various ways to add colour, class and beauty to the setup.

Glass uses

Chirag Soni, Assistant Operations Manager at Prayosha Enterprises outlines how glass can be used in the interior: “A French door made out of steel solid bars and incorporated with toughened glass serves a dual purpose of burglar proofing and adds a beatification element to it. Preferably, it is used as a main front door. It serves to replace a multiple of congested doors installed at the entrance for protection like the wooden or burglar proof.”

Komuhendo Annet, one who has embraced the shower cubicles as a modern trend that gives master bedrooms a nice touch says, “Laminated glass beautifies the bathroom and allows one to clean the restricted areas of use hence preventing spillovers. Also, one could choose to have curtains to maintain privacy. They are completely tailor-made depending on specific measurements in the bedrooms.”

In addition to that, glass is creatively used as an interior design for shelves since it eases cleaning and gets rid of insects like cockroaches that hide in dark corners.

“Home office partitions are using frameless glass as a unique experience. Different designs embedded with vinyl and frosted designs as according to one’s preference could be added for an element of privacy. It is a suitable option for saving and utilising space amicably,” says Suresh Patel, Director Prayosha Enterprises .

Handrails have always been subjected to wood or aluminium bars but one can have clear glass embedded to it as an arty component to the building.

Business owners are opting for the clear glass to use as shopfronts for easy display of their products and to attract customers to buy eye-catching products Eve Namere, storekeeper at Sportswear limited explains. The glass illuminates the shop from the combination of colour on the items and lighting.

Types of glass

Toughened glass, also known as tempered, is processed from an ordinary glass, heated and cooled down in a particular manner. It isn’t easy to break. However, if it does in a rare instance, it reduces the risk of injury due to its nature of breaking into small, circular pieces instead of sharp and jagged shards.

Patel describes: “It is rendered at least four to five times stronger than ordinary glass and has the ability to handle greater temperatures and impacts. It aids burglar proofing and is more costly than laminated glass depending on your budget and level of safety one needs. It allows for versatility in the conceptualisation of frameless glass designs and enhances any décor with an open and inviting look.”

Toughened glass is mainly used on real estate building due to its ease for handling during installation and homes. It’s an option the public is considering as opposed to opaque structures. “Toughened glass is processed glass which is four to five times stronger than ordinary glass.” “It is safe, has less risk of injury and trending on the architectural market,” Soni says.

Laminated glass

Soni defines it as a combination of two or more plies of glasses with a vinyl interlayer in between, which layer works as a safety glass. It is thicker with multi-layered forms of laminated glass that can even qualify as burglar and bullet resistant glass, Patel explains that in case of uncertainty of brokerage, glass doesn’t spill. Also, well levelled from 6mm-12mm depending on the application. The thickness of the glass, the safer it is.

Double glazed Unit

A double glazed unit, Patel says fits within doors or window frames. It consists of two or three glass panes. It is also separated by a spacer to reduce heat transfer between your home and the outside with the added benefit of minimising noise. Patel adds, “Its cosy nature reduces traffic and neighbourhood sounds, transforming noisy spaces into quiet sanctuaries. It improves the thermal performance of the building and reduces power bills compared to single glazing. It performs up to 80% better than single glazing for climate control so that heat stays out in hot conditions and reverse for the cold.”

Opaque glass

Some have reffered to the opaque glass as the privacy glass because it distorts the image behind it or blurs it.

“It visually blurs objects and people behind them into vague shapes and blended colours. Allowing sunlight into bathrooms, dressing rooms, and other private spaces can prevent the impression of restriction and confinement that comes from smaller and closed-in rooms,” Patel says.

One way glass

According to a Jude Kamunda, a dealer in glass at Agrikk Enterprises, one way glass is available in blue, black and brown colours. Reflective on one side and transparent at the other end it is usually used as a window. It can be tinted; reduces heat penetration into buildings and gives a striking visual effect.

Glass Block

It can be used as a dividing wall in the interior and bathroom windows. They are also used in front of a house and flooring once manufactured as single solid piece. Glass blocks vary in colour, size, texture and form. Glass bricks provide visual obscuration while admitting light.

Pros for using glass

Kamunda highlights that glass is weather resistant. It can withstand the effect of rain, wind and sun without losing its integrity and appearance. It has a smooth surface and is dust-proof and thus, easy to clean. Glass allows natural light even when you close windows. It is not affected by chemical and other environmental effects.

He adds that it gives you a clear vision and one can creatively work on it. Glass is used in many forms of architecture.

Cons

It is expensive on purchase and dangerous once broken. Preventive measures need to be put in place. It is also unsafe for earthquake and heat absorbent which increases the temperature in the room (during the hot season), Kamunda outlines.

Costs

Every thickness determines different prices; the thicker it is, the higher the price. Mirror glass of sizes 3mm costs about Shs40,000. Glass blocks cost Shs20,000 each.

However, Kamunda says glass is also sold at Shs3,500 per square feet. All glass prices depend on the customised measurements made.