It is not just a rooftop, it could be so much more

By ALEX ASHABA

Uganda has a population of more than 40 million people. With many of these thought to be young and in need of employment and with the urbanisation in different areas, land has become such an expensive commodity.

This means buyers often get small pieces at hefty prices to put up houses at times without a compound or spare space for things like a business.

Some, especially in the covid-19 lockdown, have found themselves trapped in homes without a backyard or compound even to relax.

Yet with a visionary house plan, without a backyard, a structure in a small space should be able to find ways of creating space especially on the rooftop.

With tenants looking for more in houses, they want houses that define their personality, a home that can be an office and playground at the same time.

More use

Retrofitting the existing rooftop into gardens, parks on an event space is something many Ugandans may not be venturing into, yet it is not crazy as many may imagine.

A number of existing public structures or rentals already have rooftops, which many don’t utilise.

Roofing professionals and architects note that a right rooftop, well managed, is an investment that can create options for the owner or attract tenants for a landlord.

The rooftop

Daj Plaza and Rwenzori Travellers’ Inn in Fort Portal city are storeyed buildings whose rooftops have been turned functional to hold meetings, birthday parties and other types of gatherings.

According to Susan Bajanja, a therapist at Rwenzori Travellers’ Inn, they opted to establish a massage parlour on the rooftop because most people in need of such services are looking for a serene environment.

“The rooftop here gives you a good view of the city, which most of our clients really appreciate,” Bajanja says.

But before thinking about the beauty a utilised rooftop may add to the building altogether, there are many things one has to look into before considering retrofitting a rooftop.

For instance, it is said that one has to ensure the structure is capable of handing the changes intended on it.

Engineer Everest Nduhura says utilised rooftops have an additional weight they come with to a building.

“You need to consider a lot of things because rooftop business requires a lot of precaution especially on how you mix concrete slab material. It should be strong enough” Nduhura says.

Gardening solutions

Maureen Nyakato, 30, a vegetable farmer in Kahungabunyi Fort Portal turned her rooftop into a garden.

She had started with her compound, establishing an urban garden. However, when she did not have enough space to do more planting, she negotiated with her landlord for the rooftop.

Nyakato used the rooftop to grow beans, flowers, herbs among others on the rooftop which have increased her income.

For urban farming, Nyakato said rooftop gardening can do well of different food crop varieties.

How to start a rooftop garden

Nyakato was lucky that all she needed was convincing her landlord, but besides the permission, the rooftop should have water outflows to avoid flooding when it rains.

Matte Jeremiah, a building architectural designer, says to maintain your rooftop, one needs to consider waterproofing to ensure that the slab does not leak into other floors.

Besides outflows though, gardens on rooftops require enough water to irrigate because the rooftop is concrete and plants require water.

The best way to irrigate potted plants is by drip irrigation which does not flood the rooftop.

Nyakato says the rooftop is the best place to consider for gardening especially for those people living in urban centers who have no land for farming.

Every month, Nyakato earns Shs3 million from sales of the produce and now she has turned her rooftop garden into a learning center where each visitor pays shs20,000 for learning and sells potted plants and seedlings from Shs10,000 to Shs20,000.

Management

Regardless of who goes up on a rooftop, they need to be accounted for and controlled.

Taking control of how the work on a rooftop is performed is a risk reduction practice.

How access will be made—ladder, aerial lift, stairwell and ramps for people to access rooftop.

Unprotected rooftop edges, hatch ways, fixed ladders, and even skylights must be properly protected to ensure no one suffers a fall. Stay away from the rooftop edge.