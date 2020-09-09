It’s not just the colour, compound art is a mood

By Phiona Nassanga

People tend to celebrate every stage of construction they accomplish.

Yet after Lillian Najjemba completed the construction of her perimeter wall, she noticed that besides the protection it brought to the home, it wasn’t spectacular.

She wanted to do more with the perimeter wall and imagined something that people would give a second look.

“One day, while on social media, I came across some art work that I thought when painted out on the gate would easily attract attention,” she says.

And Najjemba’s gate will definitely get the attention of a passerby, with the painting of a tree bent on one side after being blown by the wind as birds and butterflies fly way.

But it’s not just the gate that people are adding life to, some will turn their entire backyard into an art project with artistic installations and sculptures.

Michael Ssozi, a landscaper and designer, says that basics of compound designing revolve around patterns of existing vegetation, which in turn can be blended with appropriate colours to help you pull off an eye-catching surrounding not only to the visitors but everyone in the family.

Wall murals

Upon completion of building, beauty in a home can be enhanced by creating patterns in the compound. According to Ssozi, wall murals are one of the many art works home owners can add to their compounds. A mural is any piece of artwork painted or applied directly on a wall. This can be done depending on one’s preference.

“A zoo or beach mural, can be an attraction point on the perimeter wall. If it is well executed, it brings relief to a home especially when your wall is planted with nice looking creepers. This can be designed on the wall that stands beside the house,” Ssozi explains.

A mural, Ssozi says, brings what you envision closer on your wall and breathes new life into walls. They are also calming and interesting to look at.

However, he suggests that one has to choose the colours wisely and try to balance them, bearing in mind what he wants to achieve.

Sculptures

Sculpture can enhance a landscape. These can be embodied in freestanding objects, some usually go very artistic with the choice of sculpture while others are simply religious, but the commonest so far is wildlife such an antelopes or gorillas. These are best positioned near the walk ways where they can easily be viewed by someone walking in or walking out. Unlike the freestanding sculptures home owners can also make it unique with relief sculptures.

These are engraved on different surfaces, say on the perimeter wall, gate or on wood which you can hang around the compound depending on what you want.

Water features

Creating a water feature livens up your space in an interesting and eye-catching way that will draw everyone’s attention.

Water features come in different forms, such as falls, fountains, ponds and streams.

Monica Nassuna, a resident of Nsooba, spends her Sundays, enjoying the soothing sound of a gushing stream of water in her compound. She says the first impression of your compound is important because a good exterior is what meets the eye first.

“I decided to have a water feature as the focal point in my compound because I thought it would easily draw attention, besides I love water,” she says.

However, she says the choice of a waterfall depends on the size of the space available.

Dry flower frames

Najjemba also suggests dry flower frames for your house verandah or balcony. Look out for different flower types you can dry and put in good artistic frames. These frames can be made out of wood, or fabrics like the African Kitengi, sisal, banana fibres among other fabrics.

“I have hugged the dry flower frames on my verandah and people are finding it out standing because we all not art frames are meant for the interior.”

Ssozi advises that for all the artistic work you may desire to add to your compound, it is better if you first determine what is available. Make research and take a look at the available space whether it is enough to achieve the desired ambience.

What to consider

"Many people mould natural artistic pieces. All artists have a specific genre of specialty,"

have thought of how to enjoy your garden, start thinking about some of the practical matters you will need to consider before making your choice.

Lillian Najjemba a landscaper says before putting furniture in a compound, one’s personality or lifestyle should be considered. Sheilla Namara , an artist says many people overlook the last stage of building; which is adding flavour to the home.

Male says upon completion of building, beauty in a home can be enhanced by creating patterns in the compound.