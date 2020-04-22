Kahunge is ideal for housing investment, start-up businesses

By ALEX ASHABA

The sight of produce shops is what welcomes you to Kahunge. Located in Kahunge Town Council, Kamwenge District, the highly agricultural area is a great place to invest in farming, commercial houses and start-up businesses.

The area continues to see rapid growth in real estate and many people are rushing to the area to buy land for investment while others are hoarding land hopping to sell in future to get more money.

Kahunge is approximately 45 kilometres East of Fort Portal Town on the newly tarmacked road of Fort Portal-Kamwenge. A 14-seater from Fort Portal Town to Kahunge is Shs8, 000.

Kahunge is a stop point for travellers going to Kamwenge Town, Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement Camp and Fort Portal Town.

Travellers, especially tourists going to Kibale National Park from Mbarara using Mbarara-Kamwenge Road always first stop at Kahunge to shop merchandise. Kibale National Park is 20 kilometres away from Kahunge Town.

In 2017, Kahunge Town was elevated to Town Council status, which many town dwellers say has contributed to its real estate development.

Amos Turinawe, the Kahunge Town Council chairman, says the completion of Fort Portal-Kamwenge Road in 2018 is among the reasons why the town is experiencing a mad rush for land.

Kahunge has attracted many investors from Kamwenge District, Kitagwenda and Fort Portal, who have opened businesses in whole sale shops, eateries, accommodation facilities, and maize milling factories.

Town dwellers say Kahunge’s proximity to several institutions is the main reason for its real estate growth.

According to Bishop Kanyakole of Kahunge Christian Fellowship Church, a few years to come, there may be no plots on sale here as many people are rushing to buy in this area.

Kahunge access

Access to Kahunge is primarily by public means on road. If you are in Fort Portal Town, you can reach Kahunge by using Fort Portal-Kamwenge Road. It is after Kibale National Park and Bigodi Town.

If you are in Mbarara Town, you can access Kahunge by using Mbarara-Kamwenge Road; Kahunge is 19 kilometres from Kamwenge Town.

Cost of land

Turinawe says in the past, one could easily get a plot of 50 by 100ft at Shs4m but now it is between Shs20m and Shs30m along the main road.

Plots away from the main road are between Shs5m and Shs10m.

Farmland

Kahunge has fertile soils that support growing of crops such as coffee, maize and banana. An acre of farmland is between Shs3m and Shs8m in the suburbs of Kahunge.

Rent

Peter Tumusiime, who owns a retail shop in Kahunge Trading Centre, says rooms are between Shs100, 000 and Shs150, 000 depending on the size while commercial houses away from the main road are Shs50,000.

A night in the guest houses is between Shs10, 000 and Shs250, 000.

Investment gap

There is, however, an investment gap in the guest accommodation business as most of the facilities are not up to standard and are overwhelmed by high demand for guest accommodation.

Because of the limited accommodation facilities in Kahunge, some visitors to the town and staff in the institutions around have to deal with the inconvenience of travelling every evening to Kamwenge Town, 19 kilometers away.

This gap is an opportunity for investors who would like to venture into high quality accommodation facilities for tourists to give Kahunge a shot.

Food

There is also still a big gap in the restaurant business as those that exist are not of high standard yet there is high demand. Therefore, this is another opportunity for investors who would like to invest in good restaurants. A plate of food here is between Shs3, 000 and Shs9, 000.

Social Amenities

There are enough schools for families with school gong children. Kahunge has worship centres for both Christians and Muslims.

Kahunge has piped water, and houses National Water and Sewerage offices. A jerrycan of water at public tap stands is Shs200. The area is connected to electricity.

Health

Kahunge is a few metres away from Kyabenda Health Centre III, owned by Kyabenda Church of Uganda. Town Council chairman Amos Turinawe says they are in the final stages of building a government health facility in the area.

Road network

Apart from being located along the main road of Fort Portal-Kamwenge, Kahunge has other access roads of Kahunge-Rwamwanja, Kahunge-Kamwenge, Kahunge-Kanyamutwe, Bigaga-Bisiriba and Rukuba road.