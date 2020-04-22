Keeping your home Covid-19 free

By Joan Salmon

Just like it was when Ebola became a public threat, we ought to see to it that we keep ourselves safe in this Covid-19 pandemic.

According to World Health Organsation (WHO), the virus can survive on surfaces for several hours or days. Therefore, in this lockdown, we need to see to it that our homes are virus free because prevention is better than cure.

Social distancing

For those that are still working, it will do you good to follow the Ministry of Health COVID-19 prevention guidelines such as social distancing. That will help you avoid catching the virus from an infected person and taking it to your loved ones.

Dr David Musoke, a lecturer at Makerere University School of Public Health, explains that the major transmission mode for the virus is through a sick person coughing and sneezing thus spreading it through the air as the droplets fill the air.

“Therefore, if you are in close contact with such a person, catching the virus is so easy. That is why social distancing is very important.”

Wash your hands or sanitise

Our hands touch several places, therefore, our first defence against Coronavirus is to frequently wash our hands. Dr Pius Mwanja of Lifelink Medical Centre, says simply washing your hands with soap and water will break the protective pocket that the virus uses to infect other cells.

“It is also important that people use sanitisers and wipes to keep their hands clean at all times, more so on the go.” That way, you will not carry the virus to your home.



Keep your shoes out

If you still have to work in this lockdown, make it a point to leave your shoes out of your house. “You have been to various places and probably stepped on floors that have the virus.

With research still ongoing, we are not certain how long the virus will stay on your shoes but for safety’s sake, keep those shoes at the front door,” Dr Musoke advises.



Wash your clothes

According to Dr Musoke, the virus can stay on your clothes for two to three days. Therefore, it is important to wash your clothes when you reach home. You never know who you might have got in touch with.

“While mixing dirty laundry may not cause transfer of the virus since you are going to wash them, shaking them is not advisable as you may shake the virus into the atmosphere in case someone has it on their clothes.

When washing, using warm water and soap will definitely help to kill the germs. Remember to ensure that they dry completely,” Dr Musoke shares.



Wipe your phone

Seeing that a phone is a necessity, many people have them. However, more often than not, we never wash our hands before or after using the phones - our hands touch several other things and surfaces, yet we touch our phones a lot. It is therefore important to wipe your phone and its case regularly because you never know what it may have.

While Android advises against using Clorox or Lysol wipes, Apple advises that phone users use Clorox, so to be on the safe side, A report by the Guardian, a UK newspaper, says one can just use soap and water.

“Clearly don’t put your phone under running water, even if it’s water-resistant. Moisten a cloth or a paper towel with washing-up liquid or hand soap – something that foams, with a detergent in it. Wipe it over the phone, then wipe that off with a cloth or paper towel moistened with water. You might have to do that a couple of times to get rid of the soapy bits. Then dry it – that will do the trick.”

Wipe surfaces

With personal effects in order, it will also be important to wipe surfaces within your house.

Dr Muyanja says that places such as door knobs and handles, kitchen surfaces, TV remote, tables, chairs, keyboards, tables, game controllers, toys and any other frequently touched surfaces should be wiped often.

“You can use water and soap to keep the family safe from the risk of infection. However, for disinfection, using any cleaning product that is 70 per cent alcohol will be ideal.”

That said, avoid using hydrogen peroxide or bleach on plastic surface because they are corrosive.

Disinfect water traps

Upon taking a bath or washing your hands, there is water that remains in the U-trap, Paul Kigozi, a plumber shares. These places can also trap the virus in case you took a bath or washed your hands after touching an infected person.

“Pour hot water or jik in the drainage to kill the virus and prevent infection of loved ones as the virus can live for some time in wet places.”

Washing the surfaces therein is also important for safety precautions.



Wipe purchases

If you happen to make any purchases, it is important that you wipe them because you never know who touched them.

Dr Musoke says, for example, that the virus can live on plastic and stainless steel for nine days. That said, thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables; using vinegar is recommended as it kills deadly disease causing organisms such as the stubborn Ecoli. You should also wipe porous items such as plastics, take away packs with soapy water.

Open windows and doors

We have read that the virus survives well in cold places. Therefore, to deny it harbouring ground, Dr Mwanja advises that people open their windows and doors for the interior of the house to get sunlight exposure. “The virus cannot survive for long under sunlight, or UV radiation as it can actually kill viruses in minutes under direct exposure.”

That said, Dr Musoke reminds us to remember to avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. “That causes spread of the virus in case one had touched someone infected or a surface touched by an infected person.”

Besides that, as a matter of personal hygiene and good manners, we should avoid coughing and sneezing without covering our mouths with disposable tissue. “If you do not have it, sneeze or cough in a handkerchief or your elbow.”

Children

Dr Boniface Otto Ssegujja, a paediatrician at Children’s Clinic Naalya, shares a few things that parents can do to ensure children are not the weak link:

Talk to the children

Parents need to tell the children what is going on irrespective of the age. While they may know about the epidemic, a few reminders, such as the need to wash our hands are great.

Make hand washing facilities accessible

Most of these facilities are far from reach from children, so maybe putting a stool for them to step on is helpful to help them wash hands easily. You could also make it fun by say, using a song whenever they are washing their hands. In so doing, you are ensuring the habit sticks without being forceful.

Limit their movements

Our communities are open and therefore children usually have open access to other homes. However, in this period, advise them to stay home and explain to them why. That will make it easy for you and them as they will not feel imprisoned or run out as soon as you turn your back.

Disinfecting U-traps

U-traps, according to Paul Kigozi, a plumber, are found within the drainage system of every building and house. They are made in such a way that they hold water to prevent smell or any insects such as cockroaches, and spiders from getting into the room from sewer system.

This water remains there until the next use and the U-traps are right at the drain points in the house. That is why it is important to pour a disinfectant such as jik so that in case you have washed off the virus, it does not keep in the water traps.

“When one is, for example taking a bath, the water does not drain out at once as some mixes with what is in the water trap as it slowly drains out. This will give the virus chance to swim back and get attached to the bathroom surface. The same goes for sinks and bathtubs. Therefore, disinfecting will kill it leaving everyone safe,” he explains.