Let positive energy flow into your home

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

The term positive energy has become entrenched in our vocabulary and is no longer frowned upon as a new age notion. Positive energy refers to positive emotions and expression, including cheerfulness, generosity, kindness, empathy, optimism, enthusiasm, and joy. Negative energy includes negative emotions and expression, which include sadness, disgust, lethargy, fear, and distress.

According to happiness and positive emotions researcher, Dr Barbara Fredrickson, positive energy can broaden an individual’s momentary thought–action repertoire; in other words, positive affect encourages people to be more open, engaged, and willing to be creative. For example, when a person is happy, they will likely experience a stronger urge to engage with others and try new things than when they are feeling negative or neutral.

Have you ever entered a home and felt something was off? Zainab Sula, an interior designer, says homes have energies although most people do not know how to interpret them.

“Most of us are able to tell when there is a sick person in a home; that is a negative energy. We can also tell when there is a healthy new born in the home that is a positive energy. However, there are situations where you are unable to feel comfortable sitting or sleeping in a particular room or sleeping and you do not know why. I have had a number of clients with these complaints and usually it is because the energy is off,” Sula relates.

Furniture arrangement

According to Sula clutter, poorly arranged furniture, and even a lack of natural light can create a sense of heaviness that interferes with a home’s energies.

“I often tell my clients that there is nothing exotic about creating positive energy in a home. It is a simple and inexpensive activity that anyone can do as long as they know what they are doing,” she says.



Decluttering

The décor expert says one of the most effective ways to bring positive energy in any room is ridding it of clutter. Getting rid of everything that is broken and useless in a home frees up space where good energy can seep and the release of old memories associated with those items makes the individual happy.

“There was this client who had inherited furniture from her parents because when she moved into her new home she was too broke to buy her own. Although she eventually got money, she decided to instead add more pieces to the already existing furniture, which made her living room look like a furniture store. As if that was not bad, every time she looked at that furniture, she remembered her struggle which often dampened her mood,” Sula shares.



Clear off bad memories

She says even without being told the story behind the furniture, Sula could tell it was the problem. Getting rid of those bad memories made her client happy and was finally able to celebrate the fact that she could actually afford her own furniture. Get rid of furniture, décor, cutlery, watches, electronic goods and clothes among others, which are torn, broken or are beyond repair even if they have an emotional element. Such things only add to the clutter and bad energy in the house.



Natural light

The way you position your furniture and organise your home is also important. Make sure that it is able to receive enough sunlight and there is easy flow of air.

A room becomes radiant when sunlight gets in. You feel fresh and your mood gets uplifted as you feel fresh air inside your home.

Therefore do not block it with furniture or heavy drapery. “When you wake up, just pull the curtains and open the windows to allow the fresh air and sunlight into your home.

These two things will automatically bring in freshness into your home,” she tips.

Scented candles, essential oils

Olivia Bangi, says she lights scented candles to lighten the energy in her home.

Scented candles, incense sticks and essential oils diffuse negative energy that may exist in your household only to replace it with good energy. Frankincense, Jasmine or Sandalwood are great options for incense as they promote protection and the clearing of lower energies.

For essential oils, citrus scents such as lemon and orange promote motivation and happiness while floral scents such as Lavender and Rose help reduce anxiety and promote harmonious relationships.

Green plants

Bangi also recommends placing a few indoor potted green plants. They do not only beautify the space, but they also purify the air and bring a feeling of positivity in a home. She recommends plants such as the lucky bamboo, sage, aloe Vera that are said to bring in happiness, good luck, and health. The peace lily, jasmine and orchid are also popular for bedrooms because of their ability to aid good sleep, physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Cleaning

Sula recommends regular and thorough cleaning of the home. Windows and doors are places that connect the home with the outside..Therefore, if they are dirty, they might retain the negative energy in the house and prevent the positive one from entering. To prevent this from happening, it is good to clean these openings once a week.

Mirrors

Similarly, keep your mirrors clean since they are said to enable energy flow, especially in small environments.

Bedroom

Whether we are single or in relationship, our bedrooms should be given priority. Your bedroom is a reflection of the most intimate part of you; it is where you sleep, dream, desire, and experience love. It is a place where you are highly physical and emotional. The key to creating positive energy in the bedroom begins not with design, but, aligning it with who you really are and what really you want. Whatever your style, subtle lighting, pastel colours, and timeless, luxurious furniture create the most nurturing environment.

Soft greys, creams, beiges, and earth tones are excellent colours to calm the spirit. Keep the space even under your bed clear of clutter; it magnifies the mental clutter you keep in the dark spaces of your mind.

Music

What can calm down the soul like soothing music? Play some soothing sounds to wind down or upbeat vibes in the morning to put you in a happy mood for the day.