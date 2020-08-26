Making the home an accident free zone

By Alex Ashaba

Since President Yoweri Museveni announced that he was suspending public and private transport, many Ugandan parents found themselves at home with their children.

At first, it felt like a normal holiday, but soon, fatigue kicked in. Both parents and the children got tired and that’s when disaster kicked in.

Five months after schools were closed, the conversations on social media have gone from having the children’s home to having to treat them for various injuries suffered.

Two weeks ago, one mother, whom we shall call her Immaculate was called home after her son had sustained an injury. Apparently, her son had been playing with a dog before running into a glass door.

The glass severely split the flesh on his left arm that it took at least two surgeries for him to get better.

However, Immaculate’s situation are not isolated, most homes continue to experience accidents and sadly, the victim is usually a child.

You may not be able to prevent common accidents that occur at your home, but you can be able to reduce chances of them happening.

Common accidents

Most of the times, they happen around facilities both children and adults may be well aware of, yet that one day, fate will conspire against them.

There is limited epidemiological data on childhood injuries in many countries such as Uganda. However, according to the International Journal of Injury Control and Safety Promotion research published in 2017; annual incidence of injuries in Wakiso District where the research was conducted was 69.8 per 1000 children in a year.

The incidence of injuries among the general population is 116 per 1,000 population per year in all age groups. Hospital-based studies among children under 5 years indicate falls and burns as the most reported injuries.

Unintentional home injuries to children accounted at least 69 per cent.

Among other things mentioned include the mechanism of injuries where falls that may not be fatal seemed to be the commonest at 25 per cent.

They are followed by fire or heat at 24%; the research further states that at least a child aged two or under dies because of burn related injuries.

Other common accidents include poisoning especially with home medicine, cosmetics, food spices and other elements people are usually advised to keep out of children’s reach.

Risk areas

Immaculate says, while people love the elegance tiles bring to the house, they can lead to accidents especially in places like the bathroom.

“I’ve visited friends and found their bathrooms with very smooth tiles. I can only imagine what happens when they are wet,” Immaculate says adding that many houses are accident scenes in the making.

According to a study on household accidents published in 2019 by the Public Health Research India noted that most accidents in homes take place in bathrooms, kitchen and stairs.

The study revealed that falls and slips were most common domestic accidents followed by injuries and cuts by sharp instrument. They also revealed that half of the homes had unsafe floors and kitchen.

But of course, even situations of open electric wires have been common especially in homes people occupy when they are still under construction.

Though some of the elements that cause accidents are items people carry home, for instance, many have their dustbin in places like the kitchen and will go ahead to dump empty bottles of perfumes and pesticide forgetting that its flammable.

Avoiding accidents

According to Junior Kaganda, a building engineer, there is need to install grab bars in shower rooms especially if the household has elderly residents.

He also advises that toilet lids should be kept down in homes with children.

“This helps you avoid accidental drowning,” he says.

George William Musoke, vice president of Uganda Life Saving Federation, in an interview with Daily Monitor says a suitable pool should be supervised with a recognised lifeguard, and equipped with a register for attendees; with provision of signing in and out.

He also says when not in use, it is advisable for the pool to be covered.

Misuse of prescription drugs has been well documented among adults, yet, among children, these continue happening as accidents, especially when medicine is left in children’s reach.

At times, these accidents happen when children consume syrups or tablets mistaking them for sweets or juice.

Charity Natumanya, a health worker says there is a need to teach all family members especially the children the dangers of certain drugs.

“These drugs must also be kept in places that are out of their reach," she adds.

Different medical practitioners though say, most people must desist from self-medication or keeping a lot of medicine in their houses.

For a case like Immaculate’s, she says they had never imagined their glass door would once be a danger to their hyperactive son, yet after it happened, they have learnt to have glass doors wide open during the say.

Plus, she says she will always get rid of sharp objects such as broken glasses and sharp metallic objects.

Francis Twesigye a compound designer says a compound at home should be free from woods, rusty metals and uncovered pits.

“You need to cover drainage channels that may be passing in your compound, those are danger spots,” he says.

Twesigye also says that children using the compound need to be provided with protective gear such as helmets, knee and elbow pads.

Reduce the clutter indoor and outdoor; the more items on the floor or compound, the higher the chances of accidents.

Make sure you have a portable fire extinguisher in your home alongside smoke sensors.

Advice

Aaron Nkwasibwe, a building engineer says, people that use electric security solutions on perimeter walls should keep them at a height that won’t turn into a disaster.

He also says it is important for people to ensure indoor safety, for instance, avoid moving when the surface is slippery or never to climb ladders before ensuring they are firmly installed.

“We have seen many home accidents happening indoors common on guard rails of the stairs and we I advise that never try to sit and hung on rails of the stairs because they cause sudden accident,” Nkwasibwe says.

Anent Ayebazibwe an interior designer says one needs to do regular cleaning of bathrooms to remove the algae slippery surface that may cause sliding of your family members.

She adds that you need to provide restrictive entries to dangerous places like lifts, staircases, from your visitors and children who may not have the knowledge how they are used.