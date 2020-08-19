My kitchen atmosphere changes with the mood

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

As other people use the kitchen for cooking purposes, K-Zone presenter Doreen Nasasira uses it for different reasons. It is her sitting room and reading room among others.

What is your favourite part in your house and why?

The favourite part in my house is the kitchen. It is where the lucky man must taste real food.

Speaking of pimping. What is in the kitchen?

There is a gas cooker, microwave, the highland which serves as my dining table cabinets and bar stools because sometimes it serves as a bar and the cabinets.

What is so special there?

I have every light created for the occasion. The ambience puts me in the mood of whatever I want to do. The kitchen highland where l put my raised bar stools. Imagine a kitchen and bar setting.

What is the reason for the different décor and lights in the kitchen?

There are five different lights placed in there. I use different lights for different situations such as eating, drinking and reading, so it depends on my mood at that moment.

What is the most expensive item in your room and how much did it cost?

Well, the most expensive item is my TV. It gives me almost all the features l love about TV such as 3D. Watching movies is a cinema experience for me.

The TV is in the kitchen?

Since it’s an open kitchen, the TV is located just besides the kitchen like there’s an inbuilt TV stand close to the kitchen. I can cook or eat or drink while watching TV since I’m barely in the sitting room.

How much did it cost?

It cost Shs5.5M..