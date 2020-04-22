Now’s a good time to give your home a makeover

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

Living in these uncertain and frightening times can lead to despair. But looking at the lockdown as an opportunity to spend time with family and do the things we never get time for will go a long way in keeping you sane.

There are many budget-friendly things that can be done in one’s home that will leave it looking cleaner and safer. Instead of becoming a couch potato and binging on reality shows, you can choose to be a little more productive and give your home a fresh upgrade.

Phyllis Bongo, an administration manager, had been planning to tackle some décor projects during the Easter holiday since she hardly gets time to spare during her six-day work-week.

“It is funny how things fall into place. Although I am worried about what the future holds, I am grateful that I was able to put my house in order during this period,” Bongo shares.

Stained floors

Bongo says her floor tiles had become stained and scratched making her home look aged and unkempt so she decided to give them the much needed thorough cleaning.

“Floor tiles have become popular because they make our homes look lavish but they are also hard maintenance because they have a tendency to get dirty quickly. The most we do daily which is passing a wet mop is not enough; they need proper cleaning,” she advises.

Bongo used a homemade solution of white vinegar and water to clean her ceramic tiles. For the stubborn stains, she used a thick paste of vinegar and baking soda to get them out.

Advertisement

She, however, cautions against using this cleaning solution excessively because it can affect the shine and smoothness of the tiles and will end up doing your floors more harm than good.

Carpets

Removing stains from the carpets was Bongo’s other project that she tackled successfully. “This was the perfect time to clean the carpets with all the children around to help,” she notes.

To clean her carpets, once again she used a solution of white vinegar and water and a carpet brush.

“You need to first remove the debris, soil and dust particles that may have settled deep inside your carpet fibre by scrubbing it with a brush. Then deep your brush into a solution of vinegar and warm water and scrub the surface. Do not leave any puddles of liquid left on your carpet as you clean it. To finish up, use a cloth dipped in fresh water to scrub the carpet again and let it dry,” Bongo shares her effective cleaning method.

She also says this method should not be used too often because it can wear out the carpet fibres too fast.

Hosea Ojwang, who shares his bachelor flat with his younger brother, says he used this time to clean their shared bathroom which was in an appalling state.

“We both have busy schedules. We wake up at 5am and we are out of the house by 6am in order to beat traffic and be at school and office on time. We do not get back home until 9pm except on Saturdays when we make it home at 6pm. The only time we have to tidy up is Sunday afternoon after Mass which is not enough to do all chores properly, so some are left undone or half-done,” Ojwang shares.

Decluttering

During the lockdown, the brothers divided chores among themselves one taking on deep cleaning the bathroom while the other one de-cluttering the house.

“We removed all the used up and expired products that we somehow never get to throw out.

We then unhooked the shower curtain and cleaned separately. Next, using Vim and Harpic we scrubbed the away the hard water stains and soap built up on the floor and other surfaces.

Then we cleaned the bathroom mirror, sink and faucets. When we were done, our bathroom felt and looked fresh,” he shares.

Due to the brothers’ busy schedule, Ojwang reveals they mostly eat takeout and bottled soft drinks.

“Takeout comes with all these additions such as sauces, bags, containers that can pile up and get out of hand. most of the time, we pile food we do not eat in the fridge so it is always packed with fast-food leftovers that no one wants to eat or throw out,” he shares.

For the clean-up, the boys got rid of all the food and half-drunk juices and smoothies that were more than three days old. Next on the list was their coffee table covered in newspapers and unread magazines that were properly stored in a cardboard box.

“We even got time to clean out our bedrooms and closets removing all the unwanted belongings such as worn-out sheets, duvets, shirts and trousers among others that we have packed in a box which we hope to send to the village when this is all over,” he says.

He recommends decluttering first, the sweeping, moping and wiping surfaces after.

Simple projects

Tabitha Nakato, an interior decorator, recommends choosing projects that will not need more skill or expertise than the individual is equipped with.

“Do not become too ambitious because you might find yourself in unexpected expenses. For this matter, stay away from plumbing or electrical repairs, if you notice something that needs attention call the professionals,” she advises.

She suggests safe projects such as repairing creaking door hinges that can be done with oil or petroleum jelly, starting replacing kitchen cabinet handles with glue, brightening up spaces with fresh flowers, fresh paint or wall paper among others.

Kitchen

One of the simplest things to do at home that will make your kitchen look great and function even better, according to Nakato, is reorganising the kitchen cabinets and pantry.

“If you are looking for some home improvement ideas to make your life a little easier, you can start by organising your kitchen cabinets. Start by emptying the cabinets and then sorting through the clutter. Get rid of items such as expired products, damaged containers and broken lids. Then clean the insides and outsides of each cabinet and drawer.

Do not forget to clean all the items and categorise them into food and utensils before putting them back.

Small electronic appliances, pots, pans and other containers can go in the lower cabinets while spices, cans and food items can be placed in the upper ones,” tips the décor expert.

She suggests storing items that are used frequently in easy-to-reach places, whereas utensils and appliances that are seldom used can be stored towards the back of the shelves.

Garden beauty

How about a garden on your balcony or on your kitchen windowsill? Nakato suggests adding some greenery to your home to not only improve the aesthetics of your home, purify the indoor air but also be able to benefit from its positive mood altering effect.

“You and your children will enjoy seeing your seedling sprout into plants. It will give you something simple to look forward to,” she notes.

Herbs The first step to setting up a small garden is to pick a place in your home that receives plenty of sunlight. Some herbs and vegetables require a partially shady area to grow while others need a lot of natural light. If you do not have enough space, choose smaller herbs such as basil, thyme, oregano, mint, chives, savory and dill.

Recycle containers

Find some containers, or even better, make them from recycled materials, such as tin cans, plastic bottles or wine bottles. Then, choose a sunny windowsill, one that is passed often.

The kitchen window tends to be best because it is near the water tap as well as is right where the cooking is done.