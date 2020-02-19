By EDGAR R. BATTE

“As a woman, I grew up knowing I needed a home. During our first interactions, I told my husband about the need for us to have a house. At some point, he felt the pressure because a home symbolises stability. And my father being a civil engineer, building a house was no-brainer,” explains Jennifer Tumwesigye.

David Lambert Tumwesigye is social protection expert while his wife, Jennifer is an entrepreneur and change management specialist, dealing in people’s change in attitudes and culture.

He is a deejay too. The two run D & J, an events management business that includes deejaying as a major component. At the time of acquiring the land on which they built their home, her husband, was out of the country, on duty, so she ended up making the choices and decision to acquire the family land.

Buying the first piece of land

“I knew that he trusted me, whatever decision I made would be good for us, for example the land on which our home was built was a quick decision I had to make. My father heard about someone in distress selling his land to pay back a bank loan. When he told me about it, I made the decision to buy the land,” she recounts.

At the time of acquiring the land, in 2004, Nakasozi, in Budo, was still remote and to visit the place, they had to carry pangas (machetes) to clear their way to the plot of land. Initially, the couple had acquired the land at Shs3.5m and had hopes of it acquiring value so they could resale it.

Her idyllic places for a home were in the more developed neighbourhoods of Ntinda and Kyanja. When her husband sent her Shs40m, she was thinking of depositing on another piece of land that went for Shs70m but during that period, someone was willing to buy their Nakasozi land at Shs30m.

Advertisement

That made her stop and reconsider, so she called her husband to tell him about the value their long-abandoned piece of land had acquired. He then asked her to halt the deposit on the urban plot, wait for him to return so they would visit Nakasozi and weigh their options.

On visiting Nakasozi, they were impressed by the development that had taken place. They immediately agreed to engage an architect, in 2012.

Not too big and not too cluttered

“We decided to use the Shs40m to start the construction journey. The place had water and electricity. The land is 36 decimals,” she relates.

The couple wanted a house that was unique with enough light and space. The couple needed a big compound for their four boys.

“We did not want to build a very big house. What we wanted was a house big enough to rent out on Airbnb basis, when our children were old and had left. We were already thinking of subletting the boys’ rooms,” she recounts.

The couple had picked up ideas during their travels abroad. They had stayed in people’s homes, so in building their own home they made sure all bedrooms were self-contained.

Part of the house is double-storeyed. The upper flow is a multi-purpose room which can be turned into a common room or serve as a gym.

“We wanted a simple house, in design but functional, with an idea of having an open kitchen concept, with big windows and a big compound. I met the architect and briefed him, signed a contract and got it approved. He then started on the construction,” Tumwesigye shares.

Construction hiccup

Midway the construction, the couple faced an architectural challenge; the roof was too low and on completion, the house started leaking.

Consequently, the roof had to be removed and this provided an opportunity to raise it in order to provide more space. The house was repurposed and another bathroom was introduced on the upper storeyed section.

Due to a construction glitch, the roof had to be raised, creating extra space on the second storey, giving the couple more space.

Tumwesigye was involved in bringing the couple’s ideas to life, through working with their architects.

“I remember my husband calling me to his office to convince me to change the roof and introduce a double storeyed part. It was going to cost more money. I agreed when he told me the new plan would allow me to have a bigger closet,” she explains.

The couple preserved some of the trees they found on the land and even planted more fruit-bearing trees. Their decision was inspired by their passion to conserve the environment.

They also preserved part of their land, and built a perimeter wall on their land in order to preserve more trees.

“We wanted to retain the ambience and green that we had found. I love green. The reason you see it grow wild is because I want them to flourish so I can walk out of my house and into a forest. I also feel like my children are not going to see a lot of green in the future, so the least I can do is offer it to them here in their home,” she explains.

The couple was also able to get customised materials from China.

“The advantage of going to China, you get everything you want in one place and they pack and ship it. Everything was delivered as we had packed it,” he adds.

Tumwesigye says they looked for folding doors at the time but could not find them locally.

“The idea of the living room was to be an extension. We did not want to have many chairs so that when we have a party, the living room expands to the outside. Also I hate clutter. I wanted to walk into the house and feel space. We wanted doors that could open without inconveniencing us or our guests,” she relates.

“Our architect recommended grass over pavers because pavers store heat along with the walls of the house yet grass brings cool air.”

Three of the couple’s children relax in the living room. The home was built on an open concept plan.

For security, they installed an electric fence, night vision cameras with motion sensors and burglar proof alarms with digital motion sensors and dogs too.

Wild at home

They had initially planted paspalum grass but resorted to another type which does not overgrow and remains green for much of the year. She adds, “90 per cent of the trees are fruits. There is jackfruit, guava, avocado, mangoes and then moringa, mint, rosemary which we can feed on as well.”

For Tumwesigye, investing in energy-savers is primary. “I am very keen on saving water. I am keen on the environment and one of the reasons we wanted to have an aerated house is because I did not want us to install air condition systems. I love nature. I love sitting outside. Life is better listening to birds and feeling the wind blowing through. It is perfect,” he adds.

They installed solar and use Umeme electricity as backup. Much of their house accessories were procured from China. “In our deejaying business, we install sound systems for hotels and housing units, so I was going to China to buy some equipment and my agent there took me to some places with good quality building stuff.

Prior to this, I had walked through the local market in search of things we could use to build our house. Whereas we wanted a simple house, we wanted it to be of good quality and have things of value,” Tumwesigye further explains.

For aluminium, they visited a local company, whose cost was high yet the offerings were not of superior quality. While in China, he also attended the Canton Fair, and the quote provided for higher quality aluminium windows was the same as provided in Kampala.