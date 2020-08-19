Renovate your home into a contemporary space

By Joan Salmon

Giving your room an elegant look is synonymous with high-end.

It is a look that you aspire and dream about thanks to the beauty and class it adds to the entire equation.

Besides that, while adding beauty to the area, your pieces ought to have function. With such a mindset, here are some items that will help you spruce your space to achieve an elegant look.

Pendant lamp

Adding one to a room enhances its aesthetics.

“The pendant lamp is also a functional piece because it creates the general lighting layer of the space,” Aloysius Nangosha, an interior designer explains.

Introducing a pendant lamp into, say a kitchen island or living room, Nagosha says, is an awesome way to create a focal point to add emphasis to a specific area and make it pop. It will also help to enforce the style you are looking for.

“As such, when picking your pendant lamp, keep in mind your style so that you get a lamp that communicates just that,” he says.

For rectangular tables, Nagosha advises that one hangs the pendants in a line along the table. In kitchen islands, they should be hung over work surfaces at a height of 30-35 inches so that you avoid blocking views across the kitchen.

More to that, to make the lamp pop, consider the style of your room when making your choices.

“Take into account the colour of your walls and the style of the furniture and accessories around your decor. That way you will create a sense of cohesion with all the other elements around,” he says.

Accent chair

Any chair with an interesting shape and colour that can add impact will immediately elevate any space. Cissy Mirembe, an interior designer, says these add a pop of colour, texture and a great way to break monotony of a space in an easy way.

Advertisement

“To get that modern look, add a sofa to an accent chair that makes it contrast in colour or shape. Such a combination is much more interesting than buying complete furniture sets because it makes the composition much more elegant, personal and planned. To add visual intrigue, pick furniture pieces that bring your style to life,” Mirembe says.

Accent chairs also add a new silhouette, style and colour to any room, not forgetting interesting shapes. Davina Namuleme, a homeowner, shares that she ensures there is always an accent chair in her living room. They come in various styles and colours which lend the room balance, and contrast. They draw the eye to a particular point in the room.”

Fresh flowers and greenery

There is nothing more delicate and elegant than having a bunch of fresh flowers and greenery that provide not only texture or colour but scent as well, enchanting the sense of smell. Ann Puleng, a home owner, says smelling floral scents puts us in a good mood and makes us feel less anxious.

“Flowers and greenery can have a fundamental impact on our health, reducing stress and helping us find peace of mind. I always work with orchids, lavender, eucalyptus, and gardenia to create a bunch for various areas or rooms such as the entryway, living room and bathroom. They are an excellent way to add colour, scent or divine feel.”

Hardware

Details according to Nagosha have the capability of changing the perception and elevating the appearance of any space. For an elegant look, include interesting hardware and add a touch of modernity in your kitchen, doors, cabinets, bathrooms and so on.

“There are several finishes in the market such as a mart, brass, gold, and black that can work with your home style.”

He adds that these will immediately help enhance the appearance of your whole home;“The best part is that it is easy to change and be a great way to freshen up your space without a big investment.”

Mirrors

"The best place for a mirror is opposite a window so that it can reflect as much light as possible. Mirrors also allow a room to have flow because they create a kind of continuity,” Mirembe says.

Looking at specifics, she says a floor to ceiling mirror can also be used to create a focal point and add a decorative piece to complement the overall appearance of any room. For glamour, work with a mirror that adds interest by its authentic shape or scale; “Just be creative and do not be afraid to use more than one mirror in one room.”