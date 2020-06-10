Right bunk beds for your home

By Joan Salmon

In places with limited space such as dormitories, on ships, in hostels, summer camps, and the like, bunk beds are known to solve the sleeping issue. That is because a bed frame is stacked above another, allowing for two or more beds to take up the floor space of one.

In years past, it was very common to find bunk beds carrying up to three people but today, such is predominantly found in school dormitories. The common scene, has however changed to those carrying two people as many of these are seen at most welding shop displays.

While bunk beds are mainly known to be used by children, most are strong enough to accommodate adults as well.

Types

Most bunk beds around are metallic, but there are also wooden ones and it is up to the buyer to take their pick.

That said, the commonest bunk bed is the standard one where mattresses of the same size are stacked one directly over another. Isaac Mulungi, a welder says the mattress size is 3*6

Twin over full bunk bed is another type where mattresses are stacked in the same order as the standard bed only that the lower bed is bigger than one above. Mulungi says here, the upper bed is 3*6 while the lower one is 4*6.

Full over full bunk bed is also similar to the standard one but both levels accommodate big mattresses. Here, Mulungi says the size 4*6 for both levels.

For those that would love to get away from the norm, there is the L- shaped bunk. ”This has the lower bed at a right angle to the top bed in that when seen from above, it forms an L-shape,” Aloysius Nangosha, an interior designer, shares.

Loft bed is another in the bunk family. However, this one only has one bed at the top while the bottom is used as a drawer, small wardrobe or even a work station, depending on the user’s need. Nangosha says there are different types of loft beds with each type having a different setup.

Benefits of a bunk bed

Jane Werikhe of Jane Werikhe Metal Fabrication, says these will help save on space. “Modern apartments usually have a smaller second bedroom yet this is what is designated for the children. With bunk beds, it is possible to have more than one child in those rooms,” she says.

Seeing that these beds are usually placed against the wall, an open space will be left in the middle of the room. ”That creates an opportunity for the wall to be used for storage such as shelving in the space below the top bunk. However, that works if you have the loft bunk bed types,” Nangosha says.

With most people using metallic bunk beds, Werikhe says they do not harbour bedbugs. “Metal is usually cold so bed bugs will not stay or lay eggs there,” she shares.

We have seen these metallic bunk beds have various shapes and Werikhe says that is because it is easier to design and colour metal. “Unlike wooden where a lot of work such as chiselling and sanding goes into any design work, metal is easier to work with.”

Safety

Seeing that these beds, especially the upper bed is very high, they are not suitable for children below six years. However, many are designed with rails lengthwise to prevent the user from falling.

Room layout

These beds occupy vertical space, therefore, they should not be placed on walls having windows. ”Apart from interrupting air flow and sunlight penetration, it will make the bedroom look smaller,” Nangosha mentions.

He advises that placing it in a manner that makes it the focal point is better. Nonetheless, do not crowd the entrance.

Thinking out of the box will make bunk beds even more fun as these can be customized to your liking. ”To create more space in the room, getting a bunk bed with a bottom bed that can be tucked away is ideal. That could create more play area for the children in case it is needed or make room for more children to sleep in the room,” Nangosha says.

In case you are in need of lots of storage space, an L-shaped bunk bed will help.