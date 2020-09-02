Sleepless night in this new place called home

Caesar A Karuhanga

The midnight fireworks that ushered in the new millennium could not mask how Jenkins Nabaasa felt on that very cold December 31, 1999 night. They had just moved into the old man’s ‘incomplete’ house in Mutungo and as children, had wondered why they had been subjected to ‘such’.

“See, we were born, raised and bred in the flats of Bugolobi. Until 2000, we were part of that class. You had to be from Bugolobi Flats or nowhere else,” he narrates.

His father, a civil servant nearing retirement then had started the construction of his second house about three years earlier. Nabaasa had seen the blueprint and helped with the supervision process at the site in Mutungo as a teenager. He remembers it was very remote with pockets of mud and wattle houses the size of a ludo board spread one kilometre apart.

“We were all excited about the prospect of entering a house bigger than the three bedrooms we’d known as home in Bugolobi.”

Until the eve of 2000

“Our mother says she too was caught unawares when Muzeyi told her we needed to move. A myriad of questions remained unanswered as we shifted.”

Advertisement

Then, as he watched fireworks being displayed from Namboole Stadium, all he thought about was whether he would ever fit in with his peers in such a house, that had ‘kadeeya’ (sisal bags) nailed into the spaces meant to be windows.

“I barely slept even though I was tired from all the shifting. Stray dogs barking from as far as Butabika Hospital sounded like they were plotting their next meal from just outside our windows. Every time, I closed my eyes, it seemed like someone was watching me. Mosquitoes from a nearby swamp grew fatter with each passing day. It was not until glass panes were fixed several months later that we managed to catch some sleep at night.”

In the morning over breakfast, he says his father tried to explain that the decision had been taken to show them that nothing ever comes on a silver platter.

“It is like he was speaking directly to me but all I was thinking about was what seemed like a snake slithering towards the cupboards the night before,” Nabaasa, a secondary school teacher says.

Fast forward, his children recently asked him why they didn’t have walls when they eventually decided to make the move into the structure they now call home. In the children’s world, un-plastered bricks did not count.

Like him from several years earlier, the children had been to the site several times during the building process but he doubts they had imagined they would ever move into it in its current state. Four bedrooms, living room, two toilets and bathrooms, a kitchen had always been the ideal set up for his family of four. Prior to the shift, he had been renting a smaller facility in Kireka.

“Two bedrooms and a sitting room too small we could barely swing a cat in there. That wasn’t the problem, though. We could have lived all our lives in there had it not been for the landlord,” he says.

“That one opened our eyes. When he learnt we had embarked on the journey to build, he increased rent, thrice in three months.”

The third time towards December 2019 came with an eviction threat – pay three months’ rent worth Shs2.1m (Shs700,000 per month) within the next 24 hours or vacate.

Then Covid happened

Nabaasa says their structure – one of the three in the estate surrounded by bush – already had a roof, a concrete floor and door/window frames. All they needed to do was fix glass panes to make it habitable as well as slash the shrubs around it to minimise chances of encountering snakes.

“And when we eventually did shift, I was part happy, part anxious. My wife and I barely slept as I questioned myself whether I had made the right decision. ‘What if something happened to us in this remote village past Zirobwe?’ ‘How shall we cope with hospital and school?’ There was also the tiny issue of transport, water and electricity,” he adds.

“Apart from the 2am rain that we thought would destroy the house, the children were affected by the cold. They coughed heavily and I regretted the decision to move more.”

The second and third nights were not any different but he has since grown a thickskin. With several improvements, it has become more habitable.

Like Nabaasa, Salma Muhamed Mirembe decided to shift to her house in Seguku in 2016 against the advice of the husband.

She says the six bedroom house had remained deserted for about seven years after it was roofed and burglar-proofed. A septic tank was also in place.

“I decided to tile the master bathroom, fit the toilet and windows in two bedrooms,” she says. Elsewhere, she covered the floor with plastic carpets.

“My first night was a bit scary because I wasn’t used to the environment. It was also very cold because of lack of windows. Life was totally different here but luckily, the children were in boarding school.”

Her husband, who worked abroad then, was mad at her for entering an incomplete house.

“He told me to get out but I refused. We used to pay Shs800,000 a month – three months in advance - along Busabala road which I believe was too much then. I looked into all that and decided to shift. Four years now, I plant my own food and my children are happy. I have no regrets. The house is done, complete with a perimeter wall.”