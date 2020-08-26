The bathroom is my space of solitude

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

While most men will take less than ten minutes in the bathroom, NTV’s Andrew Kyamagero will spend an hour over there. The news anchor treasures his time in the bathroom that he says it’s his great place to unwind from the day’s stress. We find out more about this bathroom.

What is your favorite part in your house?

That would be my bathroom.

Why is the bathroom?

It is that room in the house where most people will understand that they are not supposed to enter once it is occupied. The bathroom can offer that momentary space of solitude as well as a great place to unwind from the stresses of the day with a nice hot shower or warm bath.

What is so special in your bathroom?

The bathroom becomes much more than just another room in the house, it becomes a safe space. So, as you can see, we do take the bathroom for granted a lot more than we would like to admit. And, if the bathroom is so important, the question is, what’s the state of your bathroom? Is it time to give your bathroom a little love?

What is in the bathroom?

Besides the usual bathtub, toilet, shower, towels, etc, I have a radio that strictly plays jazz music and a bookshelf.

Why is jazz music your preference?

Jazz music relaxes my mind. I can’t play any other music while in the bathroom.

Advertisement

What is the most expensive item in the bathroom?

A LED toilet night light. But it wasn’t so expensive. Bought it at about 80 dollars.

How many minutes do you spend in the bathroom if you are to use it?

45 minutes to an hour.