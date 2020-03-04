The best shade of white paint for different spaces

By Carolyne B. Atangaza

White paint is one of the most complex paints with a cool 150 shades, according to experts. Unless you are a colourist, there is no need stressing with all those shades.

Décor experts have simplified this complex choice by classifying the shades as pure white, off white, simply white, creamy white and grey white among others.

Hannington Wasswa, an interior designer, says each white shade creates a distinctive look and feel in any space.

“Every shade has a different effect. People think painting a room white automatically makes it feel bigger, brighter and just generally more beautiful. For some it does, for others it can end up looking flat and featureless. Since there are a variety of shades, combining subtle variations helps enhance a room’s aesthetics,” Wasswa notes.

All shades of white behave differently depending on the light, the time of year and the location of a room. Wasswa recommends using warm whites with hints of pink, gold and brown in rooms that have darker and weaker lightning.

Rooms that have more access to light can benefit from any shade of true white with hints of grey, blue, green and violet in them.

Wahab Mbabazi, a décor expert, says when using white paint for your walls, the less sheen it has, the better. While a flat paint finish, enhances a room’s architectural details it has the disadvantage of showing the most wear and smudges.

So going with an eggshell or satin sheen is usually best, especially in high traffic areas or if you have children, so you can easily wipe them clean. He also recommends that once one has chosen white, it should be used throughout.

“If you are still confused about how to choose which shade for which room, there are two basics to guide you, cool whites, are crisp, clean and bright. Because they have black, grey or blue undertones that can compliment dark grey flooring, charcoal carpet and colours with similar cool undertones,” Mbabazi tips.

Warm whites, on the other hand have the effect of making a room feel smaller and cosier, which makes them suitable for spaces that do not get a lot of sun. So if you want to give your room a sunny, friendly, more relaxed feel go for warm whites. They also complement wooden floors and tile that have a red or gold undertone.