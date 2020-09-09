Utilising limited space for standard house features

BY REGINA NALUJJA

Housing is a basic human necessity essential for the well-being of mankind. With scarcity of land arising from the rapid population growth especially in urban areas, a lot of people have only managed to secure small portions of land to construct their houses.

However, the good news is, with or without the desired space, you can help yourself to a standard house and avoid living in regret.

Baker Mwesigwa, a construction engineer at Baker Constructions, says that by Ugandan standards, a convenient house should have a master bedroom, a shed, sitting room, bathrooms, boys’ and girls’ rooms, visitors’ room and stores among other features depending on the interest of the home owner.

He adds that one can create space to achieve the desired house features if he/she carefully plans his building.

The following are some of the ways home owners can use the limited space and achieve the desired outcome.

Going vertical

There is a common notion in Uganda that for one to build a storeyed house, he or she must have a lot of money. However, Mwesigwa strongly contests this. He says one can even choose to make just part of the house storeyed to create more room while saving ground space. In addition, going vertical improves on security, comfort in terms of good fresh air and temperature.

Sandra Namala, a resident of Lukuli Naganda, under the advice of her engineer opted to have part of her house storeyed; the garage section. This was intended to accommodate her master bedroom which she says did not only save space but also made her home beautiful.

“I love the storeyed part of my house most. It not only gives me a feeling of modernity but also helped me to save space,” Namala says.

Sliding doors and windows

Sliding doors and windows do not require additional space to open, close or even fold inwards or outwards. They simply slide behind each other hence an ideal option for saving space to accommodate other house features. Mwesigwa says that sliding doors and windows not only save space but also create more light in the house as they usually come in big sizes. This saves the home owner from dullness in the house especially for those whose houses are in congested areas. They also add a touch of class to the house since they are stylish and modern.

Stone Slates for verandahs

In the past, an outside verandah was a necessity. People usually used it for relaxing, and it also helped to prevent the house walls from being drenched by dirty rain water. However, in order to save space, stone slates have been installed on lower parts of the walls to protect them from drenching.

Bob Magala, a self-employed exterior designer, says stone slates have unlimited designs that can make a house look beautiful compared to verandahs that may also look nice but occupy space. Magala adds that stone slates are cheap to install and durable which makes them dear to many homeowners.

“Good quality stone slates are durable and since they are installed on walls, they don’t extend outwards to occupy space which might have been used for other purposes,” Magala says.