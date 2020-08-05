What to do before changing a roof

By Roland D. Nasasira

By the time you decide to change your roof, it could be that you do not like the length of the house was short and when the roof became old, you desired to have it changed and make the house a little bit higher. This can have its issues.

Take for instance, Kennedy Musinguzi, who is renovating his parent’s upcountry home in Rukungiri District and is having the entire roof changed. He is changing the roof after realising the old roof had developed several issues and was not safe anymore. It would get shaky every time it was hit by strong winds.

Seated on a hilly terrain, the house had initially been roofed with white corrugated iron sheets in 2000, which, upon starting to rust about 15 years ago, were painted maroon.

“One side of the roof of the boy’s quarters had started developing holes. It was patched up but few months later, I also noticed the roof on the main house was showing the same signs. There were small leakages from rain that could go into the ceiling and I decided to renovate and change the entire roof at once,” Musinguzi says.

Expert’s take

Bunnett Bagombeka, an engineer, advises that before you embark on having your roof changed for whatever reasons, you need to hire a structural engineer to look at the old house and check whether it was constructed with a ring beam.

This is because some of the old houses regardless of whether they are in towns or villages, were not constructed with ring beams. Bagombeka opines that it is a good practice to have a ring beam because they hold the house together.

“When you open up or remove the old roof and find that there is no ring beam, you have to plan and have one cast or installed. You have to remove the top one or two brick layers and create room for a ring beam,” he advises.

Advertisement

However, the ring beam should not be less than 200mm by width and 300mm by height. It should also not be reinforced less than two bars on top and two bars down of 12mm by diameter.

This means it should be square in shape. After casting the ring beam, Bagombeka recommends adding some few layers of bricks before building the wall plate and then conclude with the new roof.

Precautionary measures

After finding out if the old house whose roof you are changing did not have a ring beam and taking the necessary precaution of having one cast, the second precaution you need to understand is whether the old bricks against which you are putting the new rod are strong. They could have been damaged in one way or another due to different factors, mainly weather related.

“If so, have the bricks which have been affected by water if the old roof was leaking and replace them with new ones. You also have to remove the wall plate. The wall plate is the timber, which you put on the wall before you put the trusses,” Bagombeka advises.

Technically, trusses are frameworks that support the roof. If, for instance your house was built in an area that later subjected or exposed it to strong wind, say on a hill, it (wind) is absorbed and goes into the truss, which in turn carries wind force into the wall plate; the wall plate transfers the forces into the wall and the wall sends the forces into the ground so that the house remains strong and firm.

If some of the timber in the wall plate on the old house is still intact and did not rot, it is well seasoned and can be reused. The fact that it has been up does not mean that it went bad. If your engineer inspects it and finds that it has no moulds, you may reuse it when changing the roof.

Adding new brick work

According to Bagombeka, engineering is all about strength. If a brick is old and it is strong, it is suitable for reuse.

One of the ways of testing if an old brick is still strong is by carrying it in your hand to a height of your hip and let it fall on its edge on a hard concrete ground. If it does not break, it is still a reusable brick and if it breaks, it not suitable for use.

Replacing old roof work with tiles

Removing old roof work if it was iron sheets and replacing it with new roof and eventually roofing using tiles automatically means you are exerting a heavy load onto an already old structure that will support it. This, Bagombeka cautions is dangerous and must be determined by a professional.

“You need a structural engineer to examine the old structure and determine if it can carry the new tiled roof load. If it is a small bungalow, you may look at the number of rooms and the load bearing walls and go with advise from the structural engineer whether you should proceed with continuing with the tiled roof load or not,” he says.

However, whether you change the roof by replacing iron sheets with tiles or vice versa, the principal with roofing stage is that the timber work must be changed. This is because the roof tiles are far much heavier than iron sheets.

Storeyed buildings

Ibrahim Kajjoba, an engineer, weighs in on the matter, reasoning that when it comes to changing the roof for storeyed buildings, it could be easier to change or replace tiles with tiles because of its initial strong design of carrying heavy loads, including slabs.

As such, the walls are also capable of carrying the roof load. But even then, Kajjoba, agrees with Bagombeka, cautioning that you also need structural support inform of new timber, which carries the trusses to ably support the tiles.

“It is advisable to seek knowledge and advice from a structural engineer to make sure any change is acceptable to them. Much as it may take time, it is your responsibility (as the home owner) to take the planned changes to the authorities for approval. You should not change anything on the house, which was initially approved without re-seeking changing approval before construction starts,” Kajjoba advises.

Kajjoba adds that if, upon the process of changing the roof, you realise the house had developed cracks from the foundation that spread or moved up to the ring beam or wall plate levels, you first have to strengthen the foundation and make sure the cracks are repaired.

It should not be cosmetic repairing but rather structural repairing. You might want to have a roof you look at and be happy but technically, you have to carry out more strengthening.

It will cost more money but it is to your benefit. The loading from the roof is not all that big. The walls can be able to support it if the right steps are taken to make sure they are also strong. It only needs a qualified person to examine it.

Also, if your old house with a French cut roof is out-dated and you wish to change it to create rooms in the ceiling because they (French cut roof) took a lot of ceiling space, still, a qualified engineer will be able to help you achieve this and the house will still look beautiful after changing the French cut roof to the one of your choice.

Working on tight budgets

Much as you may be working on a tight budget, Bagombeka advises that you ask your engineer to take a look at it and study it well. This is because what you see or perceive as low cost housing means you are getting the proper house strength but using materials that are low cost.

For instance, when you use bricks that are baked from soil, but not clay, they can build a good house if your engineer understands what they are doing.