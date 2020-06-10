What you should know before building near a water body

By Gabriel Buule

Sipping a cup of coffee or water, from your front yard or balcony, taking in the fresh breeze from a lake reflecting on life or unwinding after a long day’s hard work, is the dream and envy of many home owners. However, this luxury and beauty comes at an extra cost that property marketers hardly talk about. This, and the wrath of nature, is something many people who wish to access property near water bodies need to think about.

The water levels of Lake Victoria have been rising since October 2019 with the levels recorded at 13.32 metres as of April 30. This rise in water levels has had an adverse effect on wetlands, Lake Victoria tributaries and other water bodies. This has seen villages get submerged and houses near water bodies destroyed.

Asuman Mzee, a resident of Katoogo Village in Ggaba, is one of those who have been affected by the rising water levels of Lake Victoria. He, however, says, he does not fall in the category of those encroaching on protected areas around water bodies because his property is over 100 metres from the lake as stipulated by the law.

He says his house was given a substandard foundation and believes it would have been spared the wrath of nature if he had followed the right procedures while building in a place close to a waterbody.

Building guidelines

Andrew Nyende, an environment studies graduate, says many people flout environment guidelines while purchasing land near the lake.

His voice is echoed by constructor Robert Musoke, who says those who occupy such areas legally tend to disregard building guidelines.

“What you consider when building in a wetland or near the lake is far different from what is done on a dry land,” Musoke says.



Law on land near water bodies

The National Environment (wetlands, river banks and lake shores management) regulations under section 107 of the National Environmental Act Cap 153 indicate that a space 100 metres near any water body is a government protected area.

For property outside the 100 metres, guidelines from National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), stipulate that any individual or company can acquire a license in accordance with the National Policy on the management of wetland resources.

Land near the lake that is not within the 100 metres jurisdiction can be acquired legally either as titled land or kibanja (untitled land) depending on the guidelines of a particular tenure system.

Boaz Kinene, a land dealer in Salaama, Wakiso District, says land near a lake can be acquired by anyone but ownership status is determined by the tenure system held by the original owner.

He says for Buganda Kingdom-owned land near the lake, an occupant can legally be a kibanja owner paying busuulu (tax) to Buganda Land Board.

He adds that lease hold or any other status, ownership is guided by the Laws of Uganda.

Unique building approach

Musoke says land near a lake or water body may seem attractive, but developing it is hard work even for an experienced builder. He says the main problem here is always the loose soil type, water tables, and poor drainage which might call for a different approach when building.

He adds that if the site drops about four to five feet over the width of the house, one needs a deeper foundation on the low side. He further explains that water is often the most difficult site issue to understand and predict.

“One has to deal with water, which is always a key issue and in most cases, you have to involve an environmentalist if underestimated, you can end up a victim of flooded basements if not properly managed,” he cautions.

Musoke adds that if someone opts for culverts, then the house should be connected with caverns in some rooms to act as outlets for water in case of flooding.

“Besides caverns, make sure the compound has sink holes and the pavement around it is also sinking inward to the hole and it helps to drain surface water but it starts with an understanding of the drainage patterns on the site.

Foundation

Usaama Isabirye, a builder, says the key issue is the foundation and that makes the difference from all other sites. He advises that you should always opt for an elevated slab with concrete stones.

He says the slab should be accommodated with tunnels or trenches to provide water ways in case of flooding.

“Before you evaluate the designated site, think ahead, and plan how the type of land will work with your general house design. If it is basically a big house, then opt for a mega slab and if a fashionable small house or cottage you can opt for concrete pillars then start the house a few meters high,” Usaama advises.

Usaama says with a good budget, the engineers can figure out a way to build on a site near a water body but emphasises that the process calls for a trained civil engineer.

“Most sites near water bodies have subsurface or groundwater effects and they can be ignited either by rain or water levels in the nearby water body. It is essential that one plans for either culvert beneath an elevated slab foundation” he adds.

Joseph Ssali of SALITEX construction, Kampala, says this is a good approach but costly. One might dig the existing soil to like four feet deep and put a different soil type mixed with gravel and stones but it is a costly venture and sometimes it can lead to a more complex drainage system.

He says one has to work with an experienced building company.

He stresses that in many instances, the construction process might involve other professionals besides the known criteria like cement type and other building materials. He says sometimes you have to involve environmentalists and a geotechnical or soils engineer.

“The most important thing is to hire someone with experience in residential scale projects” he adds.

Roofing and ventilation

Ssali notes that being near a water body, the house is always susceptible to heavy periodical wind. Therefore, the engineer has to consider putting as many ventilators as possible to allow wind to go throw easily to protect the roof .

He says if not well ventilated, the roof and weak areas such as glass windows are vulnerable to cracks. He adds that ventilators can be put in the usual areas but twice the number of those required for a house built away from water bodies.

Usaama notes that the materials used for roofing should be heavier to firmly hold the roof. He adds that in case of metal rods, they have to be galvanised or painted since they can easily rust because of the dew generated by the lake.

He adds that a house near a water body requires a roof with good slopes to enable the water run off easily and also deter roofing materials from soaking the water during heavy rains.

Painting and lighting

In most cases, you will realise that many houses near water bodies will experience pealing and flaking of painting. Musoke notes that the choice of paint should be guided by an expert to avoid such incidences.

He says paint meant for outdoors, is the lasting remedy to painting such facilities. He also advises that one might also opt for mosquito repellant paint types given that areas around water bodies are mosquito hubs.

Annet Alitusabira, the proprietor of Crystal Euro LED lighting in Kampala, advises that paint for such houses should resonate well with the lighting. She emphasises that bright painting may attract insects and so are the bright lights.

She says dull colours on the oudoors can be supplemented with wall washer lights which do not easily attract insects and is more trendy. She adds that bright lights should only be limited to reading rooms and bathrooms.

She advises that the security light should be detached from the house. It helps scare away reptiles.