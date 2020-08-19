Who’s to blame for pollution at home?

By RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

Indoor air pollution is the degradation of interior air quality by harmful chemicals or other materials. The air quality within a building and structures is very important for the occupants.

According to World Health Organisation, of the 4.3 million people who die annually from exposure to household pollutants, most perish from stroke (34 percent) ischaemic heart disease (26 percent) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (22 percent).Pneumonia and lung cancer account for 12 percent and 6 percent deaths, respectively.

In addition, women and children, who spend the most time near the fireplace, are particularly vulnerable. More than 50 percent of pneumonia deaths among children under five are linked to household pollution.

The following are responsible for the above life-threatening effects;

Use of charcoal and wood

Indoor preparation of meals using traditional methods such as charcoal and wood can expose one to poisonous gases like carbon monoxide which when inhaled reduce the amount of oxygen in blood. Some types of wood are also thought to cause respiratory complications.

Use of kerosene lamps

Mr Umar Mwebesa, a public health practitioner in Mbarara, says the use of kerosene lamps may cause damage to the lungs and cause eye infections:

“Burning of kerosene leads to incidences of tuberculosis and cataracts. Kerosene ingestion also causes poisoning especially among children.”

Smoking

Smoking of any form indoors is among the major causes of air pollution. The effects of firsthand and secondhand smoke are well known.

The person who is smoking inhales firsthand smoke; the people in the vicinity inhale secondhand smoke and the smoke particles emitted during smoking settle on furnishings, hair, clothes and floor that these remain suspended in the household air for a longtime.

Insecticides and pesticides

The use of insecticides and pesticides to fight disease vectors can result in serious effects that include respiratory infections, irritations of body parts, allergy and breathing problems among others.

Perfumes, deodorants, air fresheners and fragrances

Poor hygiene compounded by poorly ventilated homes often accumulates bad smells. This may prompt us to bring in a fresh, cool scent, unintentionally polluting the air in the process.

Building materials

Varnishes, paints and other building materials can also emit pollutants that we breathe in.

Asbestos is said to release hazardous small fibres into the air and, when inhaled, these fibres can cause lung cancer, scarring of lung tissue and other effects especially to the internal organs. Despite a ban on use of asbestos by many countries, they are still some building materials that contain it.

The most effective ways to improve your indoor air quality is to reduce sources of indoor air pollutants by;

Advocating for cleaner sources of fuel. The use of electricity and solar energy in cooking and lighting can reduce the effects of wood and charcoal use. Government should subsidise access to cleaner sources of fuel as many cannot afford them.

Creating awareness

There should be a deliberate policy to sensitise the public on the dangers of indoor pollution.

Smoking regulations: Quitting smoking is advisable but where a smoker finds it difficult, it’s wise to establish smoking zones in public areas to minimise the effects of secondhand smoke.

Proper ventilation: Ventilate properly your indoor space to let fresh air circulate freely and frequently inside every part of your home, structure or building.

Indoor plants: Having indoor plants in your home, building or structure can help to absorb some of the gases emitted by pollutants.

WHO key facts

Around 3 billion people cook using polluting open fires or simple stoves fuelled by kerosene, biomass (wood, animal dung and crop waste).

Each year, close to 4 million people die prematurely from illness attributable to household air pollution from inefficient cooking practices using polluting stoves paired with solid fuels and kerosene.