You can achieve an ever-green garden

By Tony Mushoborozi

The beauty of a garden is in its greenness. It goes without saying that greenness of plants is determined by two things; fertile soil and a sufficient supply of water in that soil. No-brainer. Since most of the soil in the pearl of Africa is fertile, the biggest factor in how green a garden is water. Yet for many people, a green garden is difficult to achieve.

While a few homes might have a genuine lack of water, most homes will have constant supply of water, available at the turn of a tap. Watering is done, and yet this does not necessarily translate into a lash garden most of the time.

The right amount of water to supply in a garden is very hard for most people to know. Too little and the garden is yellowish, too much and the plants keep dying. To strike the balance between the right amount of water and the right frequency is a delicate science indeed.

Is a green garden possible?

Diana Mbabaali Miiro, a gardener, says a constantly green garden is possible. She says, “There are plenty of small steps you can take to create a green garden.

Always have a compost pile or container for your kitchen waste. this should be anything that grows or scraps from your fresh foods not cooked food, these are then converted to nutrient-rich food for your garden.

“Having a lush green plant is not only determined by water but availability of nutrients in the soil. To have fertile soil, one should use foliar fertilisers, mainly Npk+trace elements to sustain a healthy plant. By using fertilisers and water, a green garden is possible,” she says.

So fertile soil and sufficient watering is the trick that makes a green garden possible.

So how do you get watering right? Correct watering is the most difficult task to learn for anyone tending to a garden. The reason is simple.

Most garden plants draw their water from the top soil. Ironically, it is the top soil that loses water most, through evaporation. To give too much water is as detrimental as giving too little. Too much water stops air circulation hence killing the roots while too little water starves the plants.

Wrong watering

A heavy deluge is no good. Picture a hose pipe with water freely pouring out. Or a watering can with the sprinkler-cover removed. That is a heavy deluge. And it is not good.

As soon as the water hits the soils, it causes compaction of the surface and sends the rest of the water running down the hill without soaking. This is counter-productive.

Equally, bad is frequent light waterings. This only wets the upper few inches constantly, encouraging shallow rooting as well as high levels of evaporation. This too defeats the purpose. Shallow rooting cuts the plants’ lifespan while too much evaporation starves the plants.



Right Watering

The soil should be gently and thoroughly soaked. It should not be watered again until the surface starts to dry out.

Agnes Kabwisho, an agriculturalist at Agrifarm Uganda, says: “Watering depends on the weather and the plants’ water requirement. But basically, during the rainy season, one may water or irrigate probably once in a week. In the dry season that can be twice a day. Morning and evening for vegetables.”

Mbabaali says: “Harvest rain water into a barrel or a drum and use the same to water your plants. Water smartly.

Give your garden a drink during the coolest part of the day. I always water my plants in the dry season from 7pm. This way, more water has a chance to seep into the ground and straight to the plants roots before it evaporates.”

But you cannot watering correctly without the right tools. The right equipment is available today more than ever before. You can use micro sprinklers tapping water from the roof to the tank. You can use a watering can but this is not very efficient, according to Kabwisho.

Scientifically, you can use a small gadget called tensiometre (looks like a thermometre) to measure the moisture content. If it is less, you add water, if it is enough you do not. Locally, you can use your eyes to see dry soil. Make sure there is no water-logging, or else the root will rot.

Sprinkler

The easiest way to water correctly is by using a sprinkler. This simple implement imitates rain and, therefore, provides water to plants in the right amounts.

Perforated hose

One of the ways to cut down on the time spent on watering a garden is by employing perforated hose pipes. These are rubber or plastic pipes with tiny holes along the length. This allows large areas to be watered independently. An adjustable nozzle helps control the water pressure. Remember to buy a reel for the pipe for safe storage.



Disease control

Mbabaali says: “Mind the plants you buy and make sure they are always disease free so that they do not infect others.

Try using organic pesticides such as ash, garlic and chillies for your infected plants. Ash adds potassium to the plant.”

Soil type

The right watering for the garden comes down to the type of soil.

Each soil type has a different capacity for holding water.

Clay soil types hold the most water, hence needs the least frequent watering. Sandy soil types hold the least water hence the need for the most frequent watering. To improve the texture of the soil, compost should be added.

Get your plants placed right in your home for example some plants are meant for the shade and others are meant for the sunny area, always get expert advise when buying plants.

A green garden does not happen by accident. With the right watering and sufficient soil fertility, you should be able to have a perfectly green garden at home.