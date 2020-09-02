I have a magic chair - Napoleon Ehma

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

Ehma Napoleon is a renowned comedian and an inspiration to many. He is also the Public Relations officer of The Uganda Comedians Association (TUCA). He loves his bedroom and specifically, the chair in the room.

What is your favourite part in the house?

That would be my bedroom.

Why the bedroom?

That bedroom humbles people, that’s all I will say.

What is so special?

There’s a magic chair I bought that serves many purposes, including, my private reading and any other use that might arise out of urgent need.

Which urgent need does the chair serve besides reading?

Anything. Massage and aerobics and a few natural phenomena here and there.

What else is in the bedroom besides the bed and chair?

There is nothing else in there. Apart from the usual, such as wardrobe.

Give us a picture of that bedroom?

It’s a beach-like environment. I have a few natural plants in there. Plus swimsuits in case someone felt like being at the beach while at home.

What is the reason behind the decor in your room if you have?

All my decor is brown. I generally love the color brown.