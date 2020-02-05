Décor ideas that make your small spaces look bigger

By EDGAR R. BATTE

It could be the cost of renting or personal preference. Either way, living in a small space can be a fulfilling experience. If in doubt or simply feeling stuck with too much in a seemingly limited space, you can play around with some décor ideas and discover what different choices in creativity can give your living spaces; an ideal look and arrangement.

“First and foremost, if you talk about interior, you have to consider what makes up that space. You have the ceiling, walls and floor. Then you can think of the accessories that go into that room,” explains Joanne Awori, an interior designer with Koncepts-Infiniti.

Lighting

She adds that one aspect that determines the size of spaces is how high or low a ceiling is.

“When the ceiling is low, the space tends to be very small and you find yourself feeling restricted with the type of lighting you can use. When you have a low ceiling, you want to avoid chandeliers, pendant lights and things that drop to the floor so that you have enough headroom and don’t feel like cluster phobic in the sense of having the light too low,” she adds.

In addition to consuming space, low lights naturally bring heat to the room Awori recommends the use of recessed, sport and LED lights in small spaces for their checked consumption of space since most of these sit directly into and onto the ceiling.

The interior designer advises use of a very light colours right from the ceiling so that they do not suck up all the light. For that, light and grey colours are ideal, something that Sheila Nakitende, director of Zaabu Interior Art and Design company, agrees and recommends too, observing that such colours are light on the eye and naturally create a feeling of expansion.

Light colours

“Neutral paint colours work well in small spaces. Cream and grey on walls and on furniture are complimentary, with a painting with some mustard yellow or light orange. You can use a colour palate with your designer to get the best combinations,” Nakitende advises.

Feng Shui

In an article on her blog, Feng Shui expert, Diane Gallin, explains that when she works with small rooms, homes or offices, the objective is to be sure that the space doesn’t appear to be cramped or cluttered.

Feng Shui is a Chinese traditional practice which uses energy forces to harmonize individuals with their surrounding environment. In an email with this reporter, Gallin, in agreement with Nakitende, roots for use of neutral colours such as white, cream or pastel shades for the walls and furniture as preferred choices since the eye and energy seems to flow more easily when not distracted by dark or dramatic pieces of furniture or art.

The US-based consultant observes that when one is organised, the chi energy flows unobstructed, like a river, and not get caught in a dead end. She explains that in order to make the space appear larger, it’s best to let lighting to shine to make the room appear more spacious and the ceiling appear higher.

“Windows and doorways should never be blocked. There should be open spaces around the room for easy access. This is good for bringing new opportunities,” she adds.

Awori also advises that windows should be kept open and light curtain used, running along high enough rods, above the windows, so that the longer the curtains are, the higher the ceiling appears to be.